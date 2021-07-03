STANTON — Members of the Maskenthine Composite Angry Owls youth mountain bike team are priming themselves for their first ever competitive race season.
July 1 marked the official start date of the season for the Angry Owls, a member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). The group was started last year by Jason Tollefson of Norfolk, who serves as one of the group’s nine coaches.
The team’s philosophy is fun first, with a central goal of helping students develop a strong body, mind and character through mountain biking, Tollefson said.
Angry Owls’ home course is a roughly 7-mile trail at the Maskenthine State Recreation Area north of Stanton that weaves along mildly hilly terrain through wooded areas and an open prairie space.
Practices are every Monday at 6 p.m. and on Saturdays — most of them at Maskenthine, with an occasional practice in Fremont. Practices will include “grassroom time,” a clinic where coaches teach about the basics of mountain biking and coordinate drills, a trail ride, games and snacks. Several coaches help run practices, Tollefson said, allowing bikers to get a sufficient amount of individualized attention.
Tollefson, who has 25-plus years of mountain biking experience, decided to kickstart the Angry Owls team last year as a way to propel an interest in youth mountain biking, as well as providing an outlet for kids to learn how to support the teammates they have around them.
“I’m not a champion racer or anything, but I still really enjoy the race atmosphere and the community that comes together for it,” Tollefson said. “It’s almost just you out there versus yourself, but in mountain biking, everyone is cheering you and everyone else on. That’s really fulfilling.”
The NICA season in Nebraska includes four-races: Sunday, Sept. 12, at Arkfeld Acres in Bennington; Sunday, Sept. 26, at Maskenthine; Sunday, Oct. 10, at Bacon Creek in Sioux City, Iowa; and Sunday, Oct. 24, at Branched Oak State Recreation Area in Raymond.
While race days are always on Sundays, each Saturday race weekend includes practice laps on the course, games and camping. Parents are responsible for providing transportation to and from all races, Tollefson said
“It’s more of a family thing on Saturday and Saturday night. The kids don’t just get to race, but they get to enjoy an entire weekend out of it,” he said.
Fewer than 10 Angry Owls bikers have registered to participate in the NICA season this year, according to Tollefson. Although the official practice season is already underway, it’s not too late to join. The cutoff date for registration isn’t until the first race on Sunday, Sept. 12, he said.
Youths between 5 and 18 years old may register to join the team. Registration includes a fee that covers all four races, but there is no requirement to race at NICA events, Tollefson said. Each member also is responsible for having his or her own mountain bike.
No previous mountain biking experience is required, and bikers of all skill levels are encouraged to join the team.
Tollefson encouraged those hoping to join Angry Owls to establish a relationship with a local bike shop for bike tunes, equipment maintenance and questions. Many local shops offer discounts to team members for equipment and repairs, he said.
The coronavirus threw a wrench in plans last year for the Angry Owls to have a season, so Tollefson is thrilled for kids to get the full mountain biking experience this year.
“There’s a lot a kid can get out of registering to mountain bike with us. We have a group of coaches who are screened and trained on teaching students how to mountain bike,” Tollefson. “Most of the kids involved in NICA are from Omaha and Lincoln, and this really gives kids in this area the chance to be a part of something unique. We’re excited for kids around here to finally have this opportunity.”
* * *
Interested in registering?
Call or email Jason Tollefson at 402-817-8941 or tollefson_jason@yahoo.com.