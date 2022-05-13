MADISON — Hailey Christiansen and four of her friends were hanging out, having drinks at The O Lounge Bar on the night of July 23, 2020, into the early morning hours of July 24.
Four of the five women — Christiansen, Kayla Wattier, Jayden Roberts and Marque Van Fleet — went to Van Fleet’s house about 2:15 a.m. after the bar closed. Pamela Burns, who was with the group at the bar, was dropped off at home and did not go to Van Fleet’s house.
Christiansen, according to testimony on Friday in the murder trial of DeShawn Gleaton Jr., was having anything but an enjoyable time that night.
Christiansen was scared and nervous over a several-hour period before she was shot at her home shortly before 7 a.m. on July 24, 2020. Her friends testified that the fear and anxiety Christiansen was dealing with was caused by Gleaton, who repeatedly called Christiansen’s phone that night from a restricted number.
Sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. on July 23, Christiansen, Wattier, Roberts and Burns met up at the bar. Van Fleet joined around 1 a.m. after she finished working her shift at a different Norfolk bar.
Wattier and Burns both testified that Gleaton made over a dozen calls that night to Christiansen, who refused to answer, while the women were at the bar. A court order at the time prohibited Gleaton from contacting Christiansen due to a domestic assault that had occurred weeks prior.
Christiansen refused to answer, but Gleaton kept calling. The three witnesses and friends alike testified that they each picked up the phone during separate calls and briefly heard Gleaton on the other line.
Wattier said she told Gleaton to leave Christiansen alone.
“DeShawn was aggressively talking on the other line, wanting to speak to Hailey, and I told him, ‘No,’ ” Wattier said. That's when he started cussing and calling us names. I told him he didn’t need to speak to her and that she was OK with us. And then I hung up.”
Van Fleet’s phone conversation with Gleaton was similar to Wattier’s.
“I said to leave (Christiansen) alone and didn’t let (Gleaton) speak with her,” Van Fleet said. “He was angry.”
Burns, weeping through part of her testimony, said she could hear how angry Gleaton was when she talked to him on the phone.
“I heard him screaming,” Burns said. I said, ‘She’s with us; she’s OK. He said, ‘No, that (expletive) knows what’s up.' Then I hung up the phone.”
Wattier, Van Fleet and Burns all testified that at one point that night, Christiansen removed a pink kitchen knife from her purse and said that she kept it close by in case she needed to defend herself
“(Christiansen) said that she feared that (Gleaton) was going to do something to her,” Burns said. “I looked at her and told her and said nothing was going to happen to her — that nothing was going to happen to her and that she was safe with us.”
The group of women, minus Burns, went to Van Fleet’s house and hung out as a group for about 2 hours. Christiansen went home about 4 a.m.
Todd Lancaster, Gleaton’s lead attorney, asked each of the three friends how much alcohol they drank that night, what they were drinking, and if alcohol could have affected their ability to hear or see things.
All three women said they clearly remembered the state of Christiansen’s emotions that night, as well as answering Christiansen’s phone.
Lancaster also asked each if they called police about Christiansen’s fear of Gleaton. None of the three witnesses said they called police, but each of them said they offered a place to stay that night for Christiansen.
“You didn't call the police even though your friend indicated she was so scared that she pulled out a knife,” Lancaster asked Burns.
Burns said that Christiansen indicated she was able to "hold her own (expletive)."
Snapchat video played again
On Tuesday, Smith showed the jury a Snapchat video of Gleaton saying, “Yeah, I shot the (expletive),” which was recorded less than 3 hours after the shooting.
The version Smith showed on Tuesday a video of a video — a Norfolk police officer recording another person’s phone that was playing the Snapchat video. Smith offered a different copy of the same video on Friday, which is a downloaded version from Snapchat that is easier to see and hear than the one shown on Tuesday.
Smith said the videos are two different finished products and should be treated as two different pieces of evidence.
Lancaster objected to Smith playing the video again for the jury, arguing that it is cumulative evidence and shouldn’t be allowed.
“Letting them see the video two different times is focusing too much on one piece of evidence,” Lancaster said outside the jury's presence. “... Watching the video over and over would be prejudicial.”
District Judge James Kube overruled Lancaster’s objection and allowed Smith to play the second version of the Snapchat video.
“Even though it’s the same video, you can actually see and hear what’s going on in the (second) video, and I think that without (the second version), it creates some confusion for the jury about what may or may not have been said, and I think it will help the jury.”
Additional testimony
Aimee Anderson, an ex-girlfriend of Gleaton’s, testified that Gleaton was borrowing her 2007 Buick sedan on July 24, 2020, the day of the shooting. Anderson’s Buick was recovered in Jackson, near Sioux City, hours after Christiansen was shot.
Jessica Rodgers, a longtime friend of Gleaton’s, said she answered a call from Gleaton on the afternoon of July 24, while police were searching for him. Rodgers had heard about Christiansen’s death at that point, she said, and asked Gleaton where he was. Rodgers testified that Gleaton would not say where he was.
Rodgers said she asked Gleaton about the shooting, and he replied that he “had to do it because (Christiansen) was playing with his emotions.”
Evidence concluded on Friday with testimony from former Norfolk police detective Louis Siefker. Siefker testified as to blood patterns found at and near Christiansen's home, plus the design of a fence outside Christiansen’s home that Gleaton is alleged to have climbed over the morning of the shooting.
In photos taken by police on July 24, the outside of the fence is shown with lateral supports that Siefker testified would make it easier for one to climb over. Siefker testified for over an hour before Kube called for a recess for the day. Testimony will continue on Monday.
BEFORE TESTIMONY began on Friday, Kube removed a woman from the courtroom who was believed to have communicated with witnesses called by Smith. Kube said the communications didn’t rise to the level of tampering, but that they warranted the woman being excluded from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial.
Gleaton, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.