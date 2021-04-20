Angling requires patience when bite is slow

So many of us get caught up in the rush of life. We get in a hurry to reach the next milestone and accomplish the next goal, yet we never stop to slow down and enjoy life. For me, spending time in the outdoors not only allows me to take a break from my daily routine, it helps teach a few valuable lessons along the way.
The sport of fishing is one that requires the virtue of patience. You can have a wealth of knowledge, sophisticated equipment and the skills required of an angler and still come up short on luck. Despite all your best efforts, you could wind up waiting for a bite that will never come.
We experienced just that on a recent fishing trip to the river in search of spawning walleyes. After launching the boat, we drove a few miles downstream until we started marking fish on the sonar.
With our lines in the water, we began jigging while floating along with the current. Early on, Led saw a bit of luck with two short walleyes; however, that good fortune quickly dried up. By midmorning we had thrown everything we could think of at those fish, but they didn’t seem too keen on cooperating. With the wind picking up around noon, we decided to call it a day and head home empty-handed.
The following day we decided to try the same tactic at a different location. The air was frigid as we launched the boat and slowly motored toward the dam at Willow Lake. With no wind to speak of, the surface of the lake was as smooth as glass. Only the wake of the boat disturbed the water, sending small ripples out to the shore.
Steam rose up from the lake, leaving a wispy fog in the air that seemed dream-like. The birdsong that morning was something incredible to witness as well. Not to wax too poetic, but it was a symphony of voices. With the flocks of waterfowl and song birds calling to each other punctuated occasionally with the crow of a rooster pheasant or the gobble of a turkey, it was music to my ears.
Ducks and geese floated nearby as we set up our poles and began casting. I lounged in my chair with my feet kicked up and my pole across my lap. The gentle rocking of the boat nearly lulled me to sleep.
A few hours later, I began to feel the familiar tug on my line. I held off for a minute, feeling the movement of a fish tasting the bait while I waited for the perfect moment to set the hook. Finally I felt a good bite and I yanked the rod backward and began reeling. Unfortunately for me, the second the walleye broke the surface, it spit the hook and darted away.
It was disappointing not getting it landed, but fighting a fish sure gets your blood pumping. It was the only excitement we enjoyed as we spent the rest of the morning without so much as a nibble.
It’s easy to get frustrated when things don’t go your way, which is why it’s so important to remember why you picked up the sport to begin with. As long as you’re having fun, you really can’t go wrong.