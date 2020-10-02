Cancer has taken a lot from Andy Hoffman and his family, but it hasn’t taken away their determination to fight and beat the ugly disease.
That determination is exemplified by the release of the book “Yards After Contact: Scoring a Touchdown Against Childhood Brain Cancer,” written by Hoffman about his son, Jack, who has battled brain cancer since he was 5 years old.
In 2011, when Andy and his wife, Brianna, learned of their son’s diagnosis, they made it their mission to ensure no other family had to endure the pain and harsh treatment options that were then available for kids with brain cancer.
After Jack began chemotherapy in 2012, the Hoffmans began researching what types of drugs their son was going to be taking. What they learned was that Jack would be taking a drug that has existed since 1982, and it wasn’t longer after Jack began chemotherapy that the Hoffmans launched the Team Jack Foundation, which to date has raised more than $8 million for childhood cancer research.
“Treatments are old and archaic, and we’re giving kids drugs that were invented almost 40 years ago,” Andy Hoffman said. “That’s the best we’re doing for kids in terms of chemotherapy and, as a parent, that’s inflammatory.”
“Yards After Contact,” which was released Sept. 18, highlights Jack’s inspiring fight against cancer through the eyes of his father, not only with treatment and surgery, but through a friendship with the University of Nebraska football team. All of the money raised from the book will go toward childhood brain cancer research.
“It chronicles the amazing opportunities that Jack had as a child after the run at the Husker football spring game, and it snapshots his treatment history and the incredible experiences that he’s had,” Hoffman said. “I always tell people that Jack’s had more opportunities than Forrest Gump.”
That includes a couple of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. In April 2013, Hoffman received a phone call from then Husker assistant Jeff Jamrog the night before Nebraska’s spring football game. An idea fueled by the players would allow Jack to take the field for one play, and Hoffman told Jamrog that he’d confirm with him the following morning that Jack would be able to make the trip. The rest was history.
Jack took the field the next day in front of more than 60,000 fans at Memorial Stadium and scampered for a 69-yard touchdown run that was capped by a mobbing of Husker football players in the end zone.
Jack won an ESPY award that year for “Best Moment” and also got to meet then-President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.
Despite all the memorable moments, the family has seen cancer rear its ugly head over the past nine years since Jack’s diagnosis. Hoffman said that at one point, Jack had to go to Omaha once a week for 60 weeks to get infusions for chemotherapy, and Jack still deals with seizures regularly. Jack is now undergoing a clinical trial, which his father said gives the Hoffman family optimism.
“These clinical trials tend to be less harsh and more appropriate for kids. It’s a targeted drug therapy, so we have tremendous optimism for Jack because of it,” Hoffman said. “But when he wasn’t on the clinical trial, it was rigorous. Going to Omaha once a week for treatment is a tall order when you live in upstate Nebraska. Access to care is horrible.”
Hoffman finished writing “Yards After Contact” just weeks before being diagnosed with a brain tumor himself after suffering a seizure while on a run on the Cowboy Trail near his hometown in Atkinson. Hoffman said his own diagnosis has since made him even more determined to raise money toward child brain cancer research.
“In 2013, I recognized that something special was going on in Jack’s life, and I thought that was a story we could share at some time,” Hoffman said. “I made a decision around the first of the year to buckle down and get (the book) done. I had been putting it off and I told myself no more excuses — buckle down and get this thing written.”
Around May 1, he finished the book.
“It’s really a God thing; there’s no way I would’ve been able to finish this book if I had a brain tumor then,” Hoffman said.
The book’s foreword is written by former Husker and current New England Patriots running back, Rex Burkhead. Burkhead also is a Team Jack board member and has developed a lifelong friendship with Jack and the Hoffman family.
“Our relationship with Rex has meant the world to us,” Hoffman said. “Rex’s friendship is nothing short of amazing. He’s a heck of a guy, and there’s really no other way to put it.”
After learning that his brain tumor was inoperable, Hoffman traveled with his wife to Rochester, Minnesota, where he underwent six weeks of radiation treatment. He will undergo an MRI in mid-October to determine the next steps in his treatment.
Jack’s journey has helped Hoffman through his own diagnosis, he said, and despite the obstacles cancer has thrown at the Hoffmans, they’re going to continue to not only fight their own individual battles, but fight the big-picture battle, as well.
“Jack is definitely an inspiration for me personally. I’m still worried about him even though I’ve got my own thing to worry about. He has seizures still, and that pains me — it kills me — to see those as a father.” he said. “It’s really served as an inspiration. All those kids who fight this disease are equally inspiring. What gets me is that we’re talking about kids. I’m an adult; I’ve lived my life. This is a terrible disease, and I don’t think any kid should have to go through it.”
Brianna Hoffman works as a full-time pharmacist, which has been helpful in managing both his and Jack’s medications. He said his wife has been the family’s rock through all of their struggles, that God has big plans for her and that it takes a special person to be able to deal with having a son and husband diagnosed with cancer.
Research is the key to winning the fight against childhood brain cancer, Hoffman said, and there’s a theme with many diseases that receive the necessary funding for research.
“You take AIDS, for example. In the 1980s, AIDS was a death sentence. Today, it’s no longer a death sentence. Well, why is that? Because we spent money on research, and that’s what this is all about. Our goal is to raise as much money as we can as fast as we can, and get that money into the hands of the best researchers in the world, and that’s what we’ve done.
“Cancer is tough, but we’re tougher.”
* * *
How to order the book
Orders for “Yards After Contact” may be made at www.TeamJackFoundation.org or by calling 855-RUN-JACK.