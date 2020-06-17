People warned me before I began reading “Andersonville” by MacKinlay Kantor that it was a grueling read.
I’d always suspected it would be because of its length (over 700 pages), but the warnings were due to its content. I can now say that I understand all too well why I was warned, but I can also say that I regret putting this book off so long.
Andersonville is the moniker given to the horrific prison camp, officially called Camp Sumter, that was built in Georgia to house captured Yankees.
I use “house” in its broadest term because no attempt to truly house them was made; instead, the men were forced to live and wallow within the confines of a large stockade with tall fences where they were fully exposed to the elements and subsisted on almost nonexistent rations.
They lived and died in their own filth, and the makeshift cemetery eventually came to hold about 14,000 of them.
When you learn and study about the Civil War in history class, mostly you just focus on some of the major battles and the reasons behind the war.
Personally, I do not recall ever hearing about prison camps, but I’m the first to admit that I didn’t always pay attention in history class, so they may have been covered. However, if they were, they certainly weren’t covered with the scope in which Kantor covers what happened in and around Andersonville.
While Andersonville is a work of fiction that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1956, it’s based upon a real place, real events, and real people. In fact, the man who is credited with killing John Wilkes Booth, Thomas H. “Boston” Corbett, appears in the novel, and in real life, he spent five months in the prison.
The two men in charge of Camp Sumter, Captain Henry Wirz and General John Winder, feature prominently in the book as well as in news reports of their trials following the war in which they were tried for the crimes they committed through their inhumane treatment of the prisoners.
I’ve seen countless photos of concentration camp survivors, and those images often came to mind as I read this book.
The Yankee prisoners were treated in much the same way, wasted away to nothing, and were summarily dumped like “corded wood” onto wagons to be carted from the prison and buried. Winder had made it his personal mission to allow as many of the prisoners to die as possible, and about 14,000 of them did just that.
Learning that there were upwards of 30,000 prisoners being kept in a stockade built to hold far fewer and that over 50,000 men ended up as prisoners in this one camp in Georgia was simply mind-boggling to me (imagine the entire population of Norfolk forced into an area of roughly 14 football fields with no shelters).
Then I looked up the number of people who died in the Civil War, and I sat in disbelief for a while. Again, I’m sure that number was taught to me when I was younger, but I think most of you would agree with me that certain things don’t really sink in until you’re older and have gained maturity.
Around 620,000 people died in the Civil War. What a sobering fact that number is, and how incredibly sad that 14,000 of them perished in the hellish place known as Andersonville.
* * *
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton.