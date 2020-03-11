It would be easy to say that it’s been a tough road back to Lincoln for the Randolph boys basketball team.
That road has felt even tougher for coach Mark Anderson, anyway.
It’s the first time that Randolph has reached the state tournament since 2017 — when it lost to Lutheran High Northeast in the Class D1 third-place game — and the second time since Anderson led the Cardinals to a somewhat surprising run through the bracket for the 2014 championship in D1.
But that’s not the only reason it’s been a long road back for Anderson.
Three years ago — about a month after the Cardinals’ last trip to the state tournament — the coach was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He had to have a lymph node in his neck removed, but fortunately has not had to undergo treatments such as chemotherapy.
The 1975 graduate of Laurel High School has kept right on coaching, even after the diagnosis. He has been the school’s head track coach since 1982, and said “it really didn’t bother me energy-wise” while coaching boys basketball the first two seasons since.
“I think, if I didn’t get this illness, I would feel pretty good,” Anderson said. “I mean, I feel okay, it’s just that you don’t have the energy you used to. My doctor in Omaha has been telling me, ‘Well, you need to cut back on what you’re doing. With lymphoma, you don’t have the energy that you had. It takes energy from you.’ ”
However, Anderson said it’s not a type of cancer that just goes away.
“You just have to monitor it all the time,” he said.
This third season was the toughest, caused in part by another illness in December that Anderson said was not directly related to the lymphoma, and he lost about 20 pounds.
“Basketball’s a long season,” he said. “We started on Nov. 15, and we’re still going. If you go to state, it gets to be a four-month project. I’m not saying it’s bad, because the kids get pretty fired up about going to state, which is good.”
Anderson said he has noticed an overall decrease in his physical energy, a factor that has become more apparent this season. However, he didn’t let it change his coaching style.
“This year, it really affected me and how much energy I had,” he said. “I don’t know that I did too many things different because these kids, four of them, have been through I guess the process of what we do.”
What does the future hold?
“I’ll come out with an announcement or talk to the superintendent next week about what I think,” Anderson said. “I was going to wait until we’re done with the season. We’ll go from there.”
The foundation for this year’s run to the state tournament was set last summer after an 8-14 season, the first time in Anderson’s tenure as head boys basketball coach that the Cardinals finished with a losing record.
“I don’t know if expectations were that high,” Anderson said, recalling what people thought of the Cardinals going into the season.
They had two critical pieces back in three-year starters Carter Schnoor and Keaton Backhaus — both of whom were freshmen the last time the Cardinals qualified for state. Junior Justin Haselhorst was also penciled in as a starter after contributing as a sophomore. Another senior, Jamison Svehla, transferred in from Norfolk Catholic and had a big role once he was deemed eligible.
Those four have combined to average 53.7 of the team’s 57.3 points per game. The three seniors all average more than 14.2 points per game each, led by Schnoor’s 16.4 a contest, while the 6-foot-4 Backhaus leads with 7.7 rebounds per game.
“Carter had been a starter for two years, Keaton two years, Justin had played a lot, and once Jamison got eligible, he played quite a bit,” Anderson said.
This year’s Cardinals would do well to learn some lessons from the 2014 group.
Randolph entered that state tournament as the No. 6 seed with a 20-4 record and proceeded to knock off third-seeded Elm Creek 41-39. It then defeated seventh-seeded Clearwater-Orchard — which stunned one-loss North Platte St. Patrick’s in the first round — 49-39 in the semifinals. Then the Cardinals downed fourth-seeded Overton — which shocked top-seeded Howells-Dodge in the semifinals — 54-42 in the championship.
The Cardinals are more of an underdog this time around: Randolph drew undefeated and top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis in the opening round. The Cardinals and Flyers were to tip off Thursday at 9 a.m. in one of four games in the opening time slot at this year’s state tournament.
“You go down there and play with a chip on your shoulder, do what you do best, and see what the result is,” Anderson said. “Obviously, some of those teams are quite a bit size-wise bigger, but this team has a lot of heart and does a lot of things well.”
Every coach will tell you that he or she is just grateful to be on the bench for a state-tournament game, no matter the opponent, time or place. But with as difficult of a road as Anderson has experienced, that sentiment may be even more pronounced — even though he may not admit it.
“It was a good feeling. I’m always happy for the kids,” he said. “Like I’ve always said, I’m just there for the kids. I’ve never said too much about me and my role.”