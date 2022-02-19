OMAHA — Friday's semifinals and heartbreak round began with four area wrestlers still fighting for a state title here at the CHI Health Center in the Nebraska Boys Wrestling Championships.
Unfortunately, the session ended with none still in the championship bracket as each was sent to the consolation bracket to battle for a third- or fifth-place medal on Saturday.
Boone Central had two wrestlers still grappling for a gold medal while Pierce also had representation from two wrestlers as the evening took off.
The Cardinals had Carson Wood competing in the 120-pound weight class against Jesse Loges of Blair.
Wood battled hard throughout the match but fell in an 8-3 decision to end his quest for a title.
The 37-7 Wood will move on to take on Tucker Adams of Hastings, who will bring a 34-15 record into the match, for the right to wrestle for third or fifth depending on the outcome.
Teammate Ashton Schafer joined Wood in the semifinals with a match at 160 pounds later in the session.
Schafer went up against Jeff Samuelson of Hastings, who was undefeated at 41-0.
Samuelson added a win to his thus far perfect season as he defeated Schafer by fall with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the second two-minute period.
The senior Cardinal will take on 35-7 Tony Palmer to see which wrestler goes to the third-place match or the match for fifth.
Had Schafer won and his counterpart at 160 pounds, Michael Kruntorad of Pierce, won, they would have met for the gold medal in the weight class, but Kruntorad also dropped his semifinals match, forcing any match between the two to happen in the consolation bracket.
Kruntorad, at 45-3 heading into Friday evening, ended up dropping his match to Charlie Powers of Blair by decision 11-6. Powers is now 50-4.
Kruntorad will face Benidetto Aburumuh of Omaha Skutt on Saturday, a wrestler Schafer pinned in the second round of the championship bracket on Thursday to advance to Friday's semis.
The final wrestler from the area who opened the session with a chance for a title was Jayden Coulter of Pierce.
Coulter went to the semifinals to take on Adam Kruse from Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Kruse decisioned Coulter 6-0 to earn the right to take on Landon Templar of Blair.
Meanwhile, Coulter was bounced to the consolation bracket to wrestle against Bayler Poston of Nebraska City.
Matt Christensen of Pierce has wrestled his way to Saturday’s consolation semifinals after a 9-4 loss to Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff.
Since the loss, Christensen has pinned his way through the consolation bracket with three consecutive falls.
The consolation semifinals were set to begin Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the CHI Center.