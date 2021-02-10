Ancestry website full of information

It may be below zero outside, but my heart has been warmed by a website our youngest daughter used last week as part of a school assignment. It’s a genealogy website that had me texting our own six descendants late at night interesting facts about their ancestors.
I knew my family’s roots ran deep in Madison County, which was confirmed by lots of clicking on the findmygrave.com website. By entering my parents’ names and towns where they died, I got a screen that shows a photo of their gravestones along with a link to their parents’ gravesite information.
It sounds morbid looking at all these cold stone monuments, but there’s more. There are names of siblings and their children or you can click on the parents’ parents’ names then on their parents’ and their parents’ names until you can’t click any more.
Sometimes it doesn’t go back very far until there’s no parent listed, and sometimes the trail goes all the way back to the “old country.”
I got as far back as 12 generations on my mom’s side, finding the addresses of ancestors who had gravestones in France. Other clicking trails went all the back to Suffolk, England, and the Rhineland in Germany.
It’s all there for me to read at my leisure because someone else has gone to the trouble of taking photos of these gravestones and posting them on this site.
And sometimes there are stories that were found by some relative and are included with the names and dates.
I had one ancestor who got caught in a blizzard near Platte Center on his way to Madison County in the late 1800’s. He banged on the door of a sod house and demanded that he and his pregnant wife be let in but the settlers living there wouldn’t open the door until he threatened them with a shotgun. They were admitted in the house and it says they later became great friends.
Nebraska nice was alive and well even in the 1860s.
I found that one of my great-great-great-grandmothers was named Thankful Puffer. She was born in 1709 in Massachusetts and died at age 29 leaving behind a 2- and 3-year-old.
It was startling to read how another great-grandmother died hours after giving birth to her second child in Madison County and a great-great-grandmother who grew up in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, died at age 37 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, leaving behind five young children.
It’s hard to picture these relatives of mine who are connected to me through this online thread living through all those childbirths, wars and winters without electricity.
There’s a lot of winter left, and I look forward to finding out more about Thankful Puffer and (eleven greats) Grandpa John Warren who fought in the French and Indian wars. Let me know if any of these names pop up in your search. There’s a good change we’re probably related some way.