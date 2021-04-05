An invasion of privacy

The tabloids should be held accountable for the letters and conversations that they published that took place between Meghan Markle and her confidant. This was an invasion of her privacy and a disrespectful action. They should have asked her for permission before they published the comments. The editors should have stepped in and made sure that the letters were meant for public consumption. Meghan’s life is extremely public as it is, she deserves to have some privacy. However, Meghan should have taken necessary precautions to protect her privacy, given that she is a very famous person and that her life is highly publicized.
She should have known that whatever she wanted to keep private would be something that lots of other people would want to know and publish for the world to see. It could be compared to when students who do not sit directly next to each other pass notes in class. There are some students who are willing to help pass the notes along in secrecy and respect the privacy of the note passers. There is also the student who is going to read the notes as they pass them to the intended recipient.
And then there is the teacher. If the teacher sees this note, there is always the dreaded possibility that they will not only read the note, but also require that one caught with the note read it aloud to the class. Meghan and her confidant are the two students passing the notes to each other. The people that she trusted to pass the letter along to are the students who help pass the note from one person to the next. The student who reads the note and gets caught with it, is the person who leaks the letter to the tabloids. The tabloids are the teachers who make the contents of the note public.
Although I believe that Meghan should have been more careful, this does not excuse the behavior of the tabloids in any way. The tabloids should have respected her right to privacy even if she didn’t take every precaution under the sun to protect her letters.