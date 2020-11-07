BURWELL — After grabbing the lead in the third quarter and holding on to it late into the fourth, the No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale Warriors couldn’t keep a grasp of it as they fell 49-48 to the No. 3 seeded Burwell Longhorns.
Back on Sept. 11, Burwell got the best of Neligh-Oakdale in a 53-28 victory, handing Neligh-Oakdale their first and only loss of the season. On Friday night, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors had a second chance to beat the Longhorns, but once again, the Warriors came up just short.
“I am so proud of our kids — we had a good plan and I thought we executed it well, we just came up a little bit short,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said.
Neligh-Oakdale came out of the half trailing 28-18, which seemed very familiar going back to the previous match.
But this time, they got the ball first in the second half as they were able to drive down the field capping off the opening drive of the half on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Kuester to Julien Hearn.
“The first half was almost identical to the last time. We gave up a touchdown right before half to go down by 10, the difference was that we had to kickoff to them,” Beacom said. “We played with no fear — the kids believed and we were the aggressor. We ran hard and came after them defensively.”
Burwell’s running back Caleb Busch dominated the first half scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
But on Burwell’s first possession out of half, Busch fumbled giving the Warriors a chance to get their first lead of the game, and they did.
Neligh-Oakdale took a 32-28 lead on another touchdown connection between Kuester and Hearn.
Three plays later, Burwell’s Barak Birch threw a ball down the middle of the field intended for wide receiver Levi Bode. The ball got tipped in the air, landed in Hearn’s hands at midfield as he did the rest, returning it back all the way for a touchdown.
“At halftime I knew Hearn didn’t touch the ball that much, we wanted to try to find a way to get the ball in his hands and ride him, and Aiden (Kuester) out,” Beacom said. “We knew those two had to do a few things for us in order for us to be successful. Both of them were making plays.”
Burwell didn’t go down without a fight, as they responded with a 46-yard touchdown at the end of the third and they continued to run the ball with Busch in the fourth quarter.
“We fought our way back in the game — we didn’t give up and throw in the towel, we just kept playing,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “Being able to overcome that was tough. It’s always tough playing somebody twice, especially somebody as talented as Neligh.”
In the fourth quarter, Burwell trailed 48-35 but they were able to cut into the lead on a touchdown by Busch.
Burwell forced a punt on Neligh’s next drive and drove all the way down the field, as they were cutting down time on the clock.
Burwell tied the game with one minute and 33 seconds left in the game on a quarterback sneak by Birch.
“It was amazing, it almost brought a tear to my eye,” junior running back Caleb Busch said. “It was an intense game.”
An extra point, gave the Longhorns the one point lead as they got the most important stop on defense, following the score.
“We just needed to calm down—we tried to adjust and we had a little bit of control there at the end,” Gideon said. “It was a good high school football game.”
Caleb Busch led Burwell’s rushing attack on Friday as he carried the ball 32 times for 153 yards and five touchdowns.
“They were keying in on me but I knew we had to continue to ground and pound the ball,” Busch said. “It came down to who wanted it more and we wanted it more.”
On the other side, Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester did his best keeping his team in the game. The sophomore quarterback carried the ball 26 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Kuester also went 19 of 37 in the air with 283 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide out Julien Hearn ended his high school career with nine catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Burwell moves onto the semifinals of the Class D1 playoffs, as Neligh-Oakdale ends the season with a 9-2 record. The Warriors reached nine wins for the first time since 1961.
Neligh-Oakdale(9-2) 12 6 22 8 – 48
Burwell (11-0) 14 14 7 14 – 49
FIRST QUARTER
B: Caleb Busch 29 run, (Casimir Koskela kick good), 8:46.
NO: Aiden Kuester 47 run, (two-point conversion no good), 7:01.
B: Busch 10 run, (Koskela kick good), 2:56.
NO: Dawson Kaup 29 pass from Kuester, (two-point conversion no good), 0:13.
SECOND QUARTER
NO: Busch 7 run, (Koskela kick good), 8:53.
NO: Kuester 4 run, (two-point conversion no good), 1:46.
B: Busch 25 run, (Koskela kick good), 0:48.
THIRD QUARTER
NO: Julien Hearn 23 pass from Kuester, (two-point conversion no good), 9:58.
NO: Hearn 13 pass from Kuester, (two-point conversion no good), 4:56.
NO: Hearn 40 interception return, (Colton Klabenes pass from Kuester), 3:43.
B: Gus Elliot 46 pass from Barak Birch, (Koskela kick good), 2:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
NO: Kuester 4 run, (Hearn pass from Kuester), 8:41.
B: Busch 3 run, (Koskela kick good), 6:28.
B: Birch 1 run, (Koskela kick good), 1:33.