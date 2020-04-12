Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&