SNYDER — The kindness and benevolence of the people of Snyder was recognized again before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, the message given nearly two years ago might still be fitting given today’s cultural and political divisions.
The second and third generation of a Laotian family wanted to visit the place where their parents came from. They wanted to hear stories of what life was like for their parents, where they lived, where they worked and who the people were who helped them.
The place they wanted to visit was Snyder, near Alex and Marlys Meyer’s farm.
Snyder was the place in 1979 that welcomed and introduced their parents, Phia Yang and Youa, their uncle, Cha Yang, and their grandmother, May Loi, to the American lifestyle. It was their first American home, their first jobs, where they learned English.
Phia, Youa and four of their seven children and their spouses, and grandchildren arrived at the Meyers’ farm before the COVID-19 virus quarantine.
They brought with them dozens of early-morning authentic-made egg rolls and food — and an immeasurable amount of the most sincere gratitude.
It was a joyous reunion and new acquaintances as the visitors walked all over the farm exploring the premises and the creek.
The Hmong, which means “free spirit,” people in Laos fought the Communists along with Americans, but when the Communists took over the country, the Hmong’s lives were imperiled. Thousands were killed. Those who could fled. This foursome escaped. Their parents and sisters did not.
They spent 25 days traveling and being hunted in the jungle, then crossing the Mekong River to a refugee camp in Thailand.
They spent a year in the refugee camp until transportation and arrangements with the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service were made with sponsorship by Alex and Marlys Meyer, enabling them to come to Snyder.
Marlys Meyer remembers the October morning in 1979, when the foursome walked up the sidewalk to her front door unable to speak English.
“It was hard to imagine how people from the highland jungle-like village could adjust to a highly tech culture in a land where they didn’t know the language, the people or any of the customs,” Marlys said.
Phia Yang and his wife, Youa, the younger brother, Cha Yang, and the brothers’ grandmother, May Loi, moved into a trailer house that the Meyers acquired for them. Mel Wittmack gave the men evening maintenance jobs at Quality Steaks in Snyder.
Snyder High School allowed Cha to attend classes. Interested Snyder people generously donated clothes, food and necessities, in addition to rides to and from work. Alex’s mother, Mrs. Alvin Meyer, taught them English.
The brothers taught themselves how to ride bikes to provide their own transportation to work. They were motivated to learn American ways.
Cha moved to Omaha in the first year where an established Hmong neighborhood helped him become self-supporting.
The remaining three plus Phia and Youa’s infant son remained in Snyder for nearly two years before also moving to Omaha, where they worked multiple jobs to maintain independence. Apartment living was replaced in time with the purchase of a Benson area home where they live today.
Their family grew to seven children who excelled in the public schools and education beyond high school. Their oldest daughter graduated from Benson High, receiving a $100,000 Peter Kiewit scholarship.
With gratitude, they expressed their thanks many times to Snyder. It was the community that aided, encouraged and gave them the opportunity to be self-supporting citizens and contribute to society.