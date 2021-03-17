Norfolk High graduate Taleah Williams first started competing in track and field as a first grader.
"I was doing it all. I stuck with jumping because from the beginning it was the most fun. Who doesn't want to jump in the sand," she said with a laugh. "Junior high was when I figured out that jumping was my favorite event; it was also an event that I knew I would succeed in the most."
Now, years later, she’s reached the pinnacle of her sport as a U.S. Paralympic long jumper, competing on the world stage against athletes from around the world and continuing to train for the Paralympics in Tokyo this summer.
But after competing in her first Paralympics in Rio in 2016, it’s been a long wait for Williams, with last year’s announcement that the 2020 Paralympic and Olympic Games in Tokyo were going to be postponed for a year because of the pandemic. Now, as summer gets closer, Williams’ excitement has been building.
"It's super exciting to think about it, but it's going to be a lot different than it is in previous years because of all of the rules and regulations with COVID," Williams said.
From UNO to Rio
At Norfolk High, Williams competed on the basketball and track and field teams. In 2015, as a senior, Williams helped take the Panthers to the state tournament in basketball, and she qualified for the state track and field meet as a sophomore.
Out of high school, Williams took her talents to the University of Nebraska at Omaha track and field team and put all of her focus on the long jump.
Williams, who was born without her left arm, didn't know she was eligible to compete in the Paralympic games until the end of her freshman year of college, when a coach at UNO asked if she wanted to compete in the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympics.
"It was a really fast process. In April a coach told my UNO coach about the Paralympics and he spoke to me. In June I was competing in the trials and in September I was competing in Rio," Williams said. "It was a little nerve-racking because that was my first competing with this team, first time leaving the country and first time competing with anyone else.
“I also didn't jump as well as I wanted to because I was training for almost a year, not knowing that was coming. It was still fun, and it was good experience."
A year later, Williams met with her new and current coach, Steve Gordon Jr., who helped prepare her for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.
"I had seen her jump in high school and always thought she was a tremendous athlete," Gordon Jr. said. "She's definitely matured. Personally, she wasn't always comfortable with the fact that she had worked so hard her whole life to be seen as completely normal and competing with able-bodied athletes.
“She wasn't always comfortable with that because she didn't like being seen as different or even special."
World gold medalist
In her second appearance at the world stage, Williams broke out of her shell and had one of her best meets ever, capping off the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London with a gold medal in the long jump. Williams found out she was a world champion as she was preparing to compete in the 400.
“It was awesome. I was trying my hardest to not start crying (when I was at the start line for the 400). It was honestly such a surprise,” Williams said at the time. “I knew I could do it, but it was just crazy how it happened. I wanted to start crying, but I told myself that I had to focus on the 400 and, once I finished, I was too tired to actually cry.”
Looking back, Williams said, “It was exciting. I knew what to plan for, and I knew how to set up my training that time around."
Williams captured the gold with a jump of 5.27 meters, ahead of Polly Maton of Great Britain and Angelina Lanza of France.
"Tracking my phone after everything, how everybody knew so quickly was beyond me," Williams said. "It was awesome to see how many people back home were following; even people I didn't know from the Norfolk area were congratulating me. To see that kind of support because you don't know when you are there was awesome."
Full-time focus
Following the World Para Athletics Championship, Williams took her focus back to school and her collegiate season in the fall, while she continued to compete on the world stage during the summers.
After spending two years at UNO, Williams transferred to Doane University, where she graduated from in 2019.
Being done with her track and field season in college allowed Williams to focus on training and peaking at the right time during the summers. She also was given enough time to rest before she went to compete at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, where she finished sixth in the long jump.
"It's nice to be able to focus just on this instead of the collegiate track. It's not as draining because the meets prior, I had been training all of these full-cycle years, where I didn't have much rest as I needed," Williams said. "I'd have a collegiate season, and then I have to go straight into training to get ready for the summer. It's nice now to have a schedule focused on the USA meets. It's been exciting to work with my coach now outside of college, with us solely focusing on these big meets."
Everything was right on track and going well for Williams as she was training for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Then the COVID-19 virus hit in March 2020.
"It hit me hard. I lost a little motivation for a while because I had been training for so long, for that moment. It felt like it was wiped away and I was like, 'What am I training for?' I couldn't compete and I could barely train because of all of the restrictions," Williams said. "It was disheartening. It took awhile for my motivation to come back. I just had to look at the bigger picture and realize that it was pushed back, allowing another year to get ready."
While Gordon Jr. couldn't coach Williams on the track, he needed to be there for her off the field.
"We stayed in contact and constantly talked. We are like family," Gordon Jr. said. "She's had to find time to train and then with COVID, we lost all of the facilities. It's harder than people imagine to maintain a training schedule. I check in to make sure that her base fitness is good so we can always restart after that. Staying in shape, doing homework and doing the things she needed to do so she is ready to go."
During the 2020 summer months, Williams did her best to get her work in on the track in Norfolk while she also got a gym membership. During her conditioning, she mainly focused on power and strength, with a little bit of jumping.
Williams was doing everything she could to stay in shape without losing an edge.
"Every day and every year, there's always little tweaks to the program we have to make, there's always form and technique she has to learn because the rest of the world is still good and they are still training and competing also," Gordon Jr. said. "She has really good goals, so it takes a constant work on the craft. She definitely doesn't get complacent, and she's not one to settle. She's always trying to get better."
Williams and Gordon Jr. got back to work early in March to prepare for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
"We picked up right where we left off. There's a level of fitness that you need, when you to get into the specifics," Gordon Jr. said. "She's going to have to be able to do the things that I ask her to do technically and on the track. If her base strength isn't ready, then we can't progress to the next phase. We test speed, agility, jumping abilities, and we test if she's ready to move onto the next phase."
Gordon Jr. said Williams was thrown into the spotlight early in college, but Williams has the potential to be one of the best in the world as she continues to grow and mature, with the right mindset.
"Belief — she's just now getting over the fact that she's literally one of the best in the world. Last year she was the best para-long jumper in the world," he said. "You can tell that it doesn't sit well with her just yet, that pressure or knowledge of sitting at the top of the mountain. When she believes she can go win it, then I think she'll be right in the mix. She will be hard to beat when she knows it's hers for the taking."
Assuming there will be a Paralympic Games, the 24-year-old is excited and eager to compete.
"It is always fun with more people in the crowd cheering you on. But it boils down to the competitors and myself. All of the extra stuff is just the cherry on top," Williams said. "Just to be in the atmosphere again will be exciting."
The Paralympic Games in Tokyo will begin Aug. 24 and go through Sept. 5.