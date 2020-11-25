Shop early. Shop local.
Those are the two lots of advice offered to consumers as the holiday shopping season moves into full swing this week.
Denise Wilkinson, president of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, said the effects of the pandemic have made it more important now than ever to shop businesses in the area that are locally owned.
“I understand it’s easy to get on your phone and shop the big places, but if you don’t support your local businesses, you’re not going to have an economy like we have or a thriving downtown,” Wilkinson said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the chamber has been doing its part to encourage residents of the area to be mindful of the importance of supporting local businesses.
One of its earlier efforts — the “Growing Together” gift card program — was a partnership with the city and others that infused more than $350,000 into the local economy, she said.
The effort to encourage support of local businesses is continuing into the Christmas shopping season with the chamber distributing bags filled with coupons and useful information about local specials and merchant details to local businesses.
Katie Reed, the chamber’s events director, also is orchestrating a virtual “Shop Local Business After Hours” chamber event to take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The event will utilize the Go To Meeting platform and feature select local businesses and specials being offered for the holiday season.
“Participants will be able to grab their favorite drink and sip and shop from the comfort of their own home,” Reed said. “They will have the option to purchase on the virtual or do the curbside pickup or shop in person at a later time.”
Troy Weyhrich, owner of Renegade Stores at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, said the pandemic has created challenges for local retailers, and it’s difficult to gauge what the holiday season will bring.
“With COVID, things have been very, very crazy,” Weyhrich said. “Our supply chains are strained. That’s the hard thing this year.”
Weyhrich said he recommends shoppers start early because he expects the selection “to thin out everywhere.”
“A delay anywhere in the production or shipping or distribution delays everything. We’re pretty full (on merchandise), but we’re not able to quickly special order things,” he said.
Mark Raders, owner of Wetzel & Truex Jewelers in Norfolk, said he also has seen a delay in supply chains because of the pandemic. While his store is not one that generally sees a Black Friday rush, he also recommends shoppers not wait until the last minute this year.
“We’re going to see it be more challenging to get products in a timely way,” he said. “Every industry has been affected.”
Raders said business at his store has been somewhat erratic, but traffic is beginning to pick up again with the holiday season approaching.
“Budget-wise, trying for forecast is extremely difficult,” Raders said. “I think it’s one of those where people are going to shop because they’ve not been able to go anywhere for the last six months. We’re hoping they’ll shop locally to support the small, independent merchants that are here for them.”
For Renegade Stores, Weyhrich said the pandemic — combined with the increased competition from online shopping in recent years — has created adversity for retailers, but it also has created opportunities, as well.
The situation has created an opportunity for Renegade Stores to grow its online portals, including those set up through eBay and Amazon, as well as an opportunity to focus on providing solid customer service and such options as custom embroidering and promotional products.
“We’re now 11 years old, and there are six completely different parts of our business. ... We’re having to do a lot more stuff than we used to have to do. It definitely requires attention to detail. You can’t put it on autopilot and step away.”
Raders said he, too, is looking for the bright side of the situation, saying he’s hopeful that the vaccine will help move the world a step back toward normal.
“This is a survival year,” Raders said. “This is not the year we’re going to set huge records (in sales). But if we can survive and give good customer service and convince people to support local merchants, we’ll be better next year.”