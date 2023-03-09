LINCOLN – Amherst junior guard Austin Adelung had a quiet four quarters in Thursday’s Class C2 state tournament quarterfinal against Norfolk Catholic.
He made up for it in overtime.
After going scoreless in regulation and missing six 3-pointers, Adelung hit a trey 16 seconds into the extra period.
That gave the No. 2-rated Broncos the lead for good and sparked a 57-49 win over the No. 6 Knights in a game that saw both teams overcome double-figure deficits at the Devaney Sports Center.
“Austin Adelung hadn’t hit a shot all (game) long, and he’s the best shooter down here in Lincoln, no doubt in my mind,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “I’ll put him up against anybody, and he hit a shot when we needed it.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said falling behind immediately in overtime put the Knights in a tough situation.
“They hit an early shot,” he said. “We looked out of gas.”
Tayje Hadwiger gave the Broncos (25-1) a 52-47 lead with 2:49 left in OT.
Nolan Fennessy got the Knights (18-8) back within three 16 seconds later, but that basket was the only points they managed in overtime. They were 1for 3 with three turnovers over those four minutes.
Amherst went 5 for 10 from the free-throw line, which was good enough to seal the win.
At times, each team looked like it was well on its way to a victory in regulation.
Amherst used a 15-2 run to grab a 22-8 lead early in the second quarter.
Norfolk Catholic didn’t panic.
“We just needed to be consistent,” Manzer said. “We were getting good shots early. We knew all along that we had to win the rebounding battle, and we were losing that, giving them offensive rebounds and losing them in transition, not closing out on 3s.
“Once we got into the flow and started doing those things is how we got the lead.”
Suddenly the momentum flipped 180 degrees.
Immediately after the Broncos’ run, the Knights scored 23 of the next 26 points to lead 31-25 early in the third quarter. They didn’t commit a turnover during the second quarter.
“When we take care of the ball, we’re going to get a good look especially with our posts and inside-out game if we’re patient and aggressive,” Manzer said.
Just like Norfolk Catholic a period earlier, Amherst didn’t get rattled.
“That second quarter toward the end we weren’t hitting shots,” Rippen said. “We were getting good looks but we weren’t hitting them. We knew that we just had to stay with our offense, stay with our game plan. Eventually things were going to go.”
They did after Norfolk Catholic’s lead reached 39-29. Nolan Eloe, who had a game-high 23 points, scored the first five in a 10-0 run that pulled Amherst even early in the fourth.
“We had a stretch where we were up by 10 and maybe could have got it up to 15, but we had too many empty possessions – missed layups, turnovers,” Manzer said. “I needed to manage that end of the fourth quarter better. …
“You can’t let a team go on an 8-0 run. They can have a 4-0 run, but it can’t be 8-0. Too many turnovers led to 8-0.”
A Triston Hoesing 3-pointer broke a 43-all tie to put the Knights ahead 46-43 with 3:01 left in regulation.
Tayje Hadwiger answered inside on the other end before neither team scored for over two minutes.
Carter Riessland, who hadn’t scored yet, was found open cutting to the basket and scored to put the Broncos ahead 47-46 with 23.9 seconds left. He missed a free throw on an and-1 opportunity.
Karter Kerkman, who led the Knights with 12 points, hit his second free throw try to tie it with 13.4 seconds to go, and Norfolk Catholic didn’t allow Amherst to get off a game winning shot attempt before the buzzer.
Kade Pieper finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Knights. Nolan Fennessy added 10 points and 10 boards.
Manzer credited his seniors – Mason Timmerman, Hoesing, Kerkman and Pieper – for leading the first-half comeback.
“Our seniors, I can’t say enough about the way they put in the effort,” he said. “They’re gamers. It would have been really easy to fold there where we were down double digits early, but they didn’t. They stayed consistent, they played our game and got us back into it and put us in a position to win. That’s all you can ask from seniors.”
The Knights didn’t consider taking Amherst to overtime a moral victory.
“It was a good accomplishment getting here, but we’re not satisfied,” Manzer said. “That’s a winnable game against a very good team because we’re a good team. It’s hard to lose against somebody when you have a situation to win. You’re upset, and our underclassmen have to decide what they want to do with that.”
CLASS C2 STATE TOURNAMENT
Norfolk Catholic 6 21 12 8 2 – 49
Amherst 15 10 11 11 10 – 57
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (18-8): Mason Timmerman 0-2 0-0 0; Nolan Fennessy 5-6 0-2 10; Triston Hoesing 3-9 0-0 9; Karter Kerkman 5-20 1-3 12; Kade Pieper 4-9 2-3 10; Max Hammond 3-7 0-0 8; Carter Janssen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 3-8 49.
AMHERST (25-1): Austin Adelung 1-7 1-2 4; Nolan Eloe 7-15 8-11 23; Carter Riessland 1-1 1-3 3; Scout Simmons 3-3 2-2 11; Tayje Hadwiger 6-14 3-6 16; Reilly Fisher 0-0 0-0 0; Keagan Killin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 15-24 57.