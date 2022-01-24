America’s unemployment problem

There are many hardships America is facing today. For example, COVID-19 is prevalent and has a new variant called the omicron strand. The struggle to be discussed today, however, is one that has surprised many: The unemployment rate and the labor shortage. While some may just blame this trend on laziness, the reason behind a labor shortage during a high unemployment rate is a lot deeper once you get past the surface level reasons for it.
Many would like to blame the help the government provides the unemployed, but that help doesn’t change much after all. According to The New York Times, “Companies added 916,000 employees to payrolls in March alone, a number matched … by the initial rebound from pandemic shutdowns last summer and … the immediate aftermath of World War II. Moreover, the expanded benefits are scheduled to expire in September.”
It’s not a matter of benefits of being unemployed, but the fact that the number of jobs open is exponential, according to an economist from the University of Massachusetts. He states that “Maybe an unemployed person spends several … days unemployed because of the $300. … But if it’s a problem, it takes care of itself. It’s nothing compared to the broader trajectory of the reopening, which swamps anything on the unemployment insurance front.” If this is the case, what is the true reason for this problem?
The first reason for this paradox is the obvious looming threat: COVID-19. Many fear catching this illness, as so many have lost their lives to it. People don’t want to put their lives on the line just to make a few more dollars in an unsafe environment versus the safe one they are in currently. Whether that be their home, or other similar jobs, people don’t want to get COVID-19. Another reason for this conundrum is that people are tired of struggling to survive on such low wages. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “One in eight adults with children lack sufficient food in the last seven days.” This statement was last updated on Oct. 11, 2021, and it has only gotten worse since. If this is the case, then why aren't people getting jobs, you may ask? According to the CBPP, there are many reasons for this, such as lack of education due to systemic racism, not having enough energy to work on such low amounts of food or even simply being too ill to work. Many people are even having to reconsider career options because of the pandemic. Lastly, people are needed at home now more than ever. Many children still have online school, relatives are ill, and going out means getting sick. There are many reasons as to why people are tired of working minimum-wage jobs, especially now that it forces them to put their lives on the line.
Now that we know the cause, let’s discuss the current solution being used: Teenagers and young adults. Restaurants and stores alike are hiring more and more young people to solve the lack of workers. While it is a short-term solution, and can be beneficial to teenagers, it also has its drawbacks. Teens who are people of color still struggle to gain jobs, according to The New York Times article published May 30, 2020, “The Luckiest Workers in America? Teenagers.” The number of Hispanic teens with jobs has decreased, and the number of African American teens with jobs has not seen big results. White teens make up the majority of jobs, while POC teens continue to lose jobs. This trend, according to The New York Times, can continue to climb at this rate. Not only this, but suburban teens have a more reliable way to get to work, while urban teens cannot walk to work and struggle to find a reliable source of transportation that is relatively cheap. Teens, according to The New York Times, may not be able to rely on this “favorable market" in the near future. According to the director of Georgetown University’s Center on Education and Workforce, “it’s going to be temporary, because we always take care of the adults first.”
There is one last, yet important problem that must be addressed: Teens' quality of education in direct relation to having a job.
There are both positive and negative aspects of having a job as a teenager. The positives being that it is nice to have a stable income and the ability to pay for such things as gas, college supplies and other necessities. However, having a job also puts a strain on students' education. According to the Times, teachers are worried that “today’s plentiful and prosperous teen jobs might be distracting students from their studies.” A school in Torrington High School discovered that 10 students were not returning to school, and “five have since dropped out of or failed to complete high school.” While that may not seem like a lot of students, this is just one incident. Not only this, but the school has only 330 students, and this occurrence is unusual for such a small school. This isn’t just a singular incident, however.
Many people, especially with the pandemic, are having a hard time paying for anything, let alone education. According to the Washington Post, “enrollment trends … show especially steep drops among Black students. … These students are facing multiple setbacks: Difficulty paying for college, job losses and the public health crisis, as coronavirus cases have hit African American and Hispanic communities the hardest. A report from the National Student Clearinghouse found … enrollment fell the most at community colleges and among Black students. Experts say summer trends are often a good indicator of what’s to come.”
These young students, because of systemic racism and other factors, are having a hard time affording education, therefore, they’d rather work than continue their education. In all, this pandemic has hit teenagers and young adults hard, and people are pressed for money. Teenagers are dropping out, and young adults are changing their plans for further education to be able to survive. It is no surprise that hiring teenagers is a short-term plan, and although necessary for teenagers and employers, it is hurting their education in the long run.
In conclusion, America is facing a major problem with unemployment and a worker shortage, but it is not because of government assistance. Rather, it is due to the pandemic in many ways, such as: The fear of illness, the sheer number of jobs, the need to stay home and the lack of education for some due to systemic racism. The short-term solution of hiring teenagers and young adults, while working for now, will not be able to be sustained. Teenagers are dropping out of high school to provide for their families due to this pandemic, and many young adults are even forgoing college and instead pursuing work. Not only this, but teens who are POC were already at a disadvantage pre-pandemic, and many lack vital education to continue to college, as stated previously. In all, something needs to change. Whether that be bettering the education system, finding a way to provide a livable wage or even enforcing better policies on COVID-19 to create a safer working environment. We cannot maintain this as a country forever, and the broken parts of our system are, as they have been for years, showing themselves to the world. It’s up to us as a nation to figure out this conundrum. I believe that we can, if we band together and solve this problem, as we have solved problems we have faced before. We need to work together. The division on this topic today is distracting us from the real problem: What is the next move?