America, it is past time for a change

“Land of the free.” “Pursuit of happiness.” “Equal opportunity.” For so long, the United States has boasted these ideals above all else. Basically becoming America’s selling strategy, newcomers are told they will have every opportunity offered to them here, and fairly.
This is fairly true if you’re a financially stable, straight, cisgender, White man. However a lot of us aren’t.
This summer, because of a certain sequence of events, civil equity became a hot issue. Sadly, it wasn’t the first time protests of this manner were needed in the United States. However, America had not seen a movement of this magnitude in decades, and this is partly due to my generation.
As Generation Z has grown older, we have formed our own opinions, set of ethics, and overall outlook on life. This being said, many of us decided to join the movement- Black Lives Matter.
The Black Lives Movement is not new, but it became more popular this year after George Floyd’s death. The video of obvious abuse of authority by Minneapolis police outraged the masses as it circulated the internet and news sources alike.
As a human being, I was horrified to see how easily a life was taken away, and even more shocked to know that at the time of the release of the video, no criminal charges had been made.
I took to social media as I now take to the newspaper to say this. I support Black Lives Matter. Entirely.
As a person of color, I have fully felt the effects of racism. Through school, activities, work, and every aspect of my life. I felt that it was my duty to express my opinion.
Growing up surrounded by white people, I knew I had an opportunity to persuade people into being on the right side of history. The first post I made expressed some of the few struggles I face due to racism and the history of racism in our country.
I told my peers how I feel more threatened when a police officer shows up, as opposed to my white counterparts, who get to feel more secure. I told them of the times I had been called racial slurs, or been treated rudely by a customer at work despite him being respectful to my white coworker.
My inbox was filled with support from my peers. People telling me they too were joining the fight against racism. However, I was met with criticism too. Many people argued that it was selfish for myself and others to engage in saying Black Lives Matter.
They asked me the question of why I support something that is not including everyone. “What if little Timmy sees that and is led to believe his life doesn’t matter?” “All lives matter.”
My response to anyone that disagrees and sees a problem is this- nothing about saying someone else deserves rights means you do not. Nobody is saying black lives matter more.
I have also heard people say things like “get over slavery,” but they fail to realize that slavery is the root of still-standing institutionalized racism.
Any aspect of such racism is completely descendant of slavery. Back in those days, people were told that the slaves couldn’t feel pain the same way white people did so they wouldn’t feel bad about abusing them the way they did. A recent study conducted showed that over half of the med students surveyed believed black people do not feel pain as intensely as white people. This is also evident through the alarmingly high rates of maternal mortality rate among black women.
In addition, mass incarceration and the prison system didn’t exist until it was convenient for white people in order to continue having free labor after slavery had ended. This system has the most effect on current racial issues today.
Black people were charged with felonies for minor offenses in order for white people to obtain the workers they desperately needed. Because of this black people have been perceived as criminals or more violence prone than white people since the beginning of their freedom in the United States.
Every single argument made against the mere existence of racism in the United States can be refuted.
Even though the protests and the movement aren’t really in the news cycle anymore, I continue to stand up for what I believe in. I am always ready to debate someone and persuade them into valuing a life unlike their own.
Civil rights issues and combating ever present inequities should be America’s main priority. The United States needs to be the place it has falsely advertised it is. The thought of the “American Dream” has given false hope to so many, and it is time for the United States to truly be the land of free, with equal opportunity for all.