Kim Gardner has answered a lot of health-related questions the past 31 years.
This is the first time the word pandemic has been part of the conversation.
Gardner is the phone nurse at Norfolk Medical Group, which is located at Fountain Point Medical Community.
Before taking on that position, she worked with the doctors, seeing patients. She’s now the phone nurse and answers a plethora of health-related questions.
“As a phone nurse, I screen a lot of calls,” she said. “People are hesitant to come in. They are fearful of coming into contact with others.”
Like most health care professionals, staff at the Norfolk Medical Group wear masks and take other precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus. Patients are screened and, if necessary, also asked to wear a mask. When needed, the staff will wear extra protective clothing.
“We wear face shields if doing tests for influenza or COVID-19,” she said. “That’s one more level of security.”
People who are concerned about going to a clinic have other health care options, including telehealth, which allows patients to interact with a provider using a service on the internet, Gardner said. That’s been especially useful for nursing home patients who shouldn’t be out in the public.
Plus, Fountain Point has what’s called a drive-through lab. To utilize the service, patients do have to get out of their cars and come into a secure area of the building where a lab technician will meet them and perform the necessary work, Gardner said. That way, patients don’t have to sit in a waiting room with other people.
In addition to general health questions, Gardner is fielding lots of questions about the virus.
For answers, she refers to the doctors at the clinic and to the guidelines provided by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, she said. She’s also fielding a lot of questions about allergies, which are particularly severe this spring, she said.
Still, despite everything that’s going on, people need to try to take a break now and then.
We “need to respect it (the virus), but not be fearful,” she said. “It’s safe to get outside ... and go for a drive.”