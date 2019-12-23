Sometimes all you need is to hear a voice.
Through times of struggle, briefing patients whether the news is good or bad can be a challenge. Think about it, from one human to another, you never want to be the source of negative information to a patient. As saddening as some conditions can be, it’s simply part of the job.
From there, one can only wonder what steps to pursue on the path of quality health. Others just need the assurance and promise of a plan to be taken, to make them feel safe.
This is all in a day’s work for Mary Alt, a nurse practitioner at CardioVascular Institute at Faith Regional Health Services. Alt has been an advanced practice registered nurse for more than 40 years and is now one of the most experienced nurses in Norfolk.
Working closely with cardiology patients, Alt’s experience over the years has developed her into a well-rounded nurse when it comes to overseeing her patients.
“My interest in cardiology always has been there based on being an intensive care nurse for years,” Alt said. “So it was a good transition into that field.”
Alt was part of the startup of the Faith Regional CardioVascular Institute in 2001, when she made the transition to becoming a nurse practitioner. Alt said cardiology has always been her love ever since she first started seeing patients.
“In high school, I loved biology so I knew nursing was the direction I wanted to go,” Alt said.
Wrapping up her three-year education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Alt got married and started a family soon before her husband took a job in Norfolk. They have been married for 39 years, and Alt’s love for her profession is still strong.
In a typical day, Alt’s job requires her to take vital signs, evaluate labs, look over issues and consult patients. This process can be done at least 10 times per day as patients come and go under her care. Patient care and interaction is her priority.
For a nurse practitioner, it is important to understand how the patient is feeling, establish a plan of care and set a goal for that patient to achieve.
“Sometimes we are the first on the scene before doctors arrive,” Alt said. “From there, it usually just evolves through the day with rounding on patients and checking in for cardiac procedures and talking to the patients about any questions they have.”
Through the difficulties of working firsthand with patients, those who are distraught facing a new medical condition are in the good hands of the nurses as they will help coordinate what the patient needs to do to benefit from the best practices possible.
In Alt’s eyes, sometimes the best tool is just giving them answers and a positive mindset.
“Being able to go into a patient room and being that first person to help make a plan, help them understand that plan and assure them and reassure them and see that relief on their face at times when they just get answers is one of the best things,” Alt said.
Another job aspect Alt enjoys is collaborating with professionals anywhere from the referring positions, to other nurses because she is always there and reassures them she can help with the patients as well.
“I feel like we oftentimes need that connection with other professions and other physicians. So many times we contact other colleagues with curbside questions, and with the other side of the fence, many times they will contact me,” Alt said. “It is nice to have that back-and-forth ability to communicate on certain issues.”
With the job also comes its hardships. When nurses are the first face a patient may see, they may not always be the bearer of good news. This is especially hard when nurses have been working with longtime patients who are just moments away from their deathbeds.
“You always have to take the good and the bad, and explaining to patients what their prognosis is can sometimes be very difficult,” Alt said. “Medicine can sometimes be difficult because our expectations are higher, and I think that sometimes when we try to follow some of the standards of care we have to hold our own expectations and our own level of management higher, too.”
Seeing patients can turn into a difficult relationship after a prognosis is given, so it is important for medical professionals to not let it affect their personal lives. Emotional attachment can be hard to shake.
“It is important to be objective while at the same time trying not to disconnect with managing and being human,” Alt said. “You’re obviously going to have emotions that are tied into losing a patient.”
From her long career as a nurse practitioner, what she has learned most about herself is to grow professionally by connecting with people.
“You need to be there for them. Sometimes they just want that human person there to visit with or to ventilate their feelings,” Alt said. “That is an important part of our profession is being able to listen and be present.”
Through Alt’s years of medical practice, she shows her best self by providing professional care to patients, as well as helping them face a positive perspective, whether it’s walking away from the hospital bed or life.