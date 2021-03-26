“Guide words.”
Raise your hand if you know what that term means.
If you raised your hand, it’s probably a veiny and age-spotted one. That’s because if you know what guide words are, you’re probably not in the “youth” category.
Guide words are those words at the top of a dictionary page that identify the first and last words listed on that page. They give a word seeker alphabetical “clues” to narrow down the particular page on which a word might be found.
But we should back up here a moment and discuss “dictionary pages.” I’m guessing that a lot of people still know what those are — but not too many of us are intimately involved with them. Most people nowadays use their smart devices to look up definitions.
My guess is that in the not too distant future, dictionary pages will be as foreign to today’s youth as will the pages of another book: the telephone book.
I don’t foresee a great future for the telephone book because landlines are going the way of cords on mini blinds, and cellphone users don’t seem inclined to list their numbers in the telephone book.
This is one of those instances in which technology has not resulted in ease of use.
I’ll be the first to accuse technology of making my life frustrating and challenging — but that has to do with my learning curve. Once learned, the technology definitely — usually — makes basic skills faster and easier.
Not so with cellphones — at least not for the people who need to call them.
It used to be that if you wanted to call someone and didn’t know his or her number, you would get out the telephone book and use those alphabetical skills honed from learning the guide-word system to find someone’s number. Then you would call said number.
Now if you want to call someone and don’t know his or her number and that person has a cellphone, you have to figure out whom you know that also knows that person and might have that person’s cellphone number. Then you have to call that acquaintance person and get the number of the person whom you originally wanted to call.
In what way is this faster or easier than looking up a number in a telephone book?
And why, in a world supposedly defined by connectedness, do cellphone users want to be so disconnected from others?
I hate to admit it, but I can maybe, possibly see how guide words might not be too useful in the 21st century. I’m not admitting that I like this state of affairs — I don’t — but if people aren’t going to use hard-copy dictionaries, then the skill of using guide words is probably moot. After all, dictionary “pages” on computers don’t use guide words, and you don’t need to understand alphabetization to look up the definition of a word online.
In fact, if telephone books go the way of landlines, which seems inevitable, then there won’t be too many places in which alphabetization skills would come in handy.
Still, the inevitability of the death of telephone books makes no sense. What if I want to call a guy who lives in the area to tell him that his cow is out on the road? What if I want to do business with a gal who sells cupcakes on the side but whose business number is her cellphone number, which isn’t listed anywhere?
There might be no need for guide words down the road, but there is still a need for a guide.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.