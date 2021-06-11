Allergic to creepy crawlies

Headlines for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lately have included emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and, even more recently, approval for an Alzheimer’s drug.
Although these headlines have been big news, a lesser-known bit of news involving the FDA has also recently emerged — right along with the cicadas that are emerging from their 17-year underground disappearing act.
The news is that the FDA is recommending not eating cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood.
Apparently, the FDA posted on Twitter: “Yep! We have to say it! Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”
(I didn’t see this personally as I’m not on Twitter, but I saw several news stories about the posting.)
This FDA announcement, of course, brings up lots of questions, such as “I’m not an expert on evolution, but how can cicadas be related to shrimp and lobsters?”
But the biggest question that comes to mind is this: “Who in their right mind would want to eat a cicada?”
I’m not a particularly timid eater, and I’ve tried lots of different things in my lifetime. As a kid, I remember ordering a game stew at a restaurant and “gamely” eating the bear and rabbit meat in it. Later in life, at various times, I dined on escargots, calamari, frogs’ legs, octopus and Rocky Mountain oysters, to name a few delicacies.
But I have not expanded my gastronomic repertoire to include insects. The very thought of it bugs me!
Granted, I have inadvertently swallowed the occasional flying insect when one unwittingly flew into my open mouth as I was speeding down a roadway on my motorcycle or bicycle. But I don’t think it counts when you don’t consciously chew, do you?
One time when I was at a children’s museum with my kids, I saw in the gift shop some lollipops with assorted bugs in them. It was a little tempting, partly because there was a lollipop involved and partly because I wanted to say I ate a bug. But the “yuck” factor won out in the end, and I didn’t purchase one.
If I were forced to eat a bug/insect, I’m not sure which one I would choose, but I think that cicadas would be near the bottom of the list.
For one thing, they are not terribly small as bugs and insects go. Ants are way less than half an inch long, but cicadas are approximately 1 to 2 inches long. For comparison’s sake, an Oreo cookie is about 1¾ inches in diameter. It takes at least two bites to eat one of those sandwich cookies; and if I had to eat a bug, I would want to down it in one gulp and get it over with.
It is true that there are recipes out there for chocolate-covered cicadas, and it’s hard to argue against anything chocolate. Hard, but not impossible: Why ruin good chocolate by using it to encase cicadas?
And then, of course, there is the fact that cicadas have recently been underground for 17 years. Yes, some foods grow underground, such as potatoes and carrots and onions. But do you think they’d be any good if they had been underground for 17 years before you ate them?
“Allergic,” according to Webster’s, means not only having an allergy but also “having an aversion” to something. So, although I am not allergic to shellfish, I am positive that I’m allergic to cicadas.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.