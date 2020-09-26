PENDER — The Allen Eagles have overcome a ton of obstacles to remain undefeated on the 2020 season, on the field and off.
"It's been an interesting start to the season," longtime Allen coach Dave Uldrich said. "It seems we have been through a lot already."
To remain undefeated, the Eagles turned back Pender 44-28, and that was a test of perseverance.
After seemingly having the game in hand, the Pendragons got busy making Uldrich and Allen uncomfortable late in the third frame and early in the final 12 minutes.
"We kept competing and tried to get back at them," Pender coach Cody Volk said. "Give them credit, they turned us back."
Allen went up 38-14 after Kobe Kumm blasted over from a yard out and then hit Reed Hingst for the conversion try.
A couple of minutes before the Kumm touchdown, the Eagle defense recorded a safety when the ball was snapped over the Pender punter's head.
The situation went from bad to worse for the Pendragons as the ensuing drive after the Allen touchdown resulted in a turnover on downs at the Eagle 26.
Allen took over the ball with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third but fumbled the ball back to Pender. Jaxon Maise recovered the fumble at the 32-yard line.
"I got a little cute and tried to run a little pitch play in the backfield," Uldrich said. "Pender was all over it."
Braxton Volk found Caleb Trimble from 16 yards out. Then after Volk hit Maise for the conversion try, the Pendragons were back to within 38-22.
“I was proud of the way we kept battling,” Volk said. "We just need to clean up the little things — missed assignments, penalties, turnovers."
The Pendragons scored again just seven seconds later to put the heat on Allen after the Eagles had led 38-14.
On the kickoff following the Volk-to-Trimble connection, Pender freshman Brody Krusemark ran under a Vogt pooch kick and recovered at the Allen 12.
Vogt hit Quinton Heineman on the first play from scrimmage and the Pendragons were within an extra point of a one-possession game.
The Eagles stopped the try for two points and then Anthony Isom rumbled 50 yards on the third play of Allen's next offensive series and, with 3:33 left in the contest, the scoring was finished.
"We are finally rounding somewhat into shape from the beginning of the season," Uldrich said. "We are getting on the same page, and our conditioning is coming around."
The Eagles had a battle with COVID-19 to begin the season and saw their first game postponed. They played the second week of the season with several players coming out of quarantine the day of the game.
"That was strange," Uldrich said. "We didn't have enough kids to even scrimmage so our first scrimmage came when we got off the bus for the game."
Allen (4-0) 14 6 18 6 — 44
Pender (2-3) 7 7 8 6 — 28
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
A: Kobe Kumm 7 run (run failed), 5:28.
P: Braxton Volk 5 run, (Dylan Vogt kick), 1:09.
SECOND QUARTER
A: Kumm 1 run (Reed Hingst pass from Kumm), 1:20.
THIRD QUARTER
P: Quinton Heineman fumble recovery in end zone (Vogt kick), 14:14.
A: Anthony Isom 2 run (run failed), 1:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
A: Ty Krommenhoek 20 pass from Isom (Isom run), 11:53.
A: Punter tackled in end zone, 10:17.
A: Kumm 1 run (Hingst pass from Kumm), 8:07.
P: Trimble 16 pass from Volk (Jaxon Maise pass from Vogt), 5:17.
P: Heineman 12 pass from Volk (run failed), 5:10.
A: Isom 50 run (run failed), 3:33.