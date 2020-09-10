BLOOMFIELD — Allen took out more than a decade's worth of frustration out on Bloomfield.
For the first time since 2007, it was the visiting Eagles which ended on the right side of the scoreboard over the Bees, this time a 34-16 victory at Memorial Field on the Knox County Fairgrounds.
Thursday's contest ended a losing streak that dated back to Sept. 28, 2007, when Allen knocked off Bloomfield 20-0.
This year's win came in just the second game this season for Allen, which had its season opener against Osmond canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Going into last week's game at Mead, several starters hadn't practiced because of the local health department's quarantine policy.
But with the team almost fully healthy, there was no doubt by the final whistle Thursday night.
Kobe Kumm threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and the Eagles stretched their lead to 34-8 with just more than five minutes to go thanks to a pair of second-half rushing touchdowns.
The biggest play, however, came on special teams.
Kumm had just thrown a 30-yard touchdown pass to Reed Hingst less than 1 ½ minutes earlier, and the Eagles forced a three-and-out. The ensuing punt was low enough that Ty Krommenhoek leaped and snagged the punt at the line of scrimmage and returned it to the Bloomfield 20. On the next play, Kumm found the corner to take it the rest of the way for a touchdown and a 20-8 halftime lead.
It almost became a three-score lead at the break, but Gabe Lauck of Bloomfield intercepted an Allen pass in the final minute of the first half.
Allen 6 14 8 6 — 34
Bloomfield 8 0 0 8 — 16
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
ALL: Joe Grone 15 pass from Kobe Kumm (PAT failed), 4:54.
BLO: Cody Bruegman 53 run (Bruegman run), 2:23.
SECOND QUARTER
ALL: Reed Hingst 30 pass from Kumm (PAT failed), 9:29.
ALL: Kumm 20 run (Hingst pass from Kumm), 7:32.
THIRD QUARTER
ALL: Ryan Anderson 8 run (Kumm run), 6:21.
FOURTH QUARTER
ALL: Anthony Isom 1 run (PAT failed), 5:22.
BLO: Bruegman 1 run (Wiley Ziegler pass from Bruegman), 2:59.