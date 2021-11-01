All-state musician

Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra, which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association. Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska.

Mayra Molina of Lutheran High Northeast was among 161 students selected to be a part of the 2021 all-state band. Molina is a senior clarinet player. This will be her first year participating in all-state band.

Rehearsal will take place Wednesday, Nov. 17, and a final public concert will be Friday, Nov. 19, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

