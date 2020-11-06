WEST POINT — All Saints Day, like many other events in 2020, was celebrated in a new way here last Sunday.
All Saints Day is a Christian observance that celebrates saints who strived for holiness through their earthly vocations and obstacles.
Through social media, 17 people in the West Point area volunteered to create a yard display of their favorite saint that could be viewed from late morning through mid-afternoon. Yard signs, pictures, props and messages created lawn exhibits of each residence’s saint of choosing.
A map was provided to the residences, accompanied by a biography and a prayer.
The Sunday family drive-around to the saint-themed displays provided a safe opportunity for the community to come together and observe the occasion.
“This was a fitting way to celebrate the feast of All Saints as we also celebrate our family of faith here on earth,” said Charissa Steffensmeier, who had based the event on drive-through Stations of the Cross and asked for volunteers on Facebook.
She said people of all ages responded quickly.
Among the saints featured on display were St. Andrew the Apostle, a fisherman, and the exhibit included a canoe, nets and fishing rods. Christmas decorations and toys were set up at St. Nicholas’ display. A large picture of St. Teresa of Calcutta included the messages to remember those in nursing homes. St. Cecilia — who was dedicated to music — had a guitar in her location.
Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong said the idea brought the community together in a safe way.
“People are willing to be creative, to think outside the box to keep our faith alive,” she said. “I am thankful and amazed at the creativity of our volunteers. They were a great mix of people of all ages.”
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point modified its 45th annual Family Fun Day on All Saints Day, as well.
The church condensed activities to lessen any chance of spreading the coronavirus. An auction of 47 items was replaced with a bucket raffle with chances that could be pre-purchased.
The donated items were categorized into nine table groups with designated saints and their specialty.
Items on the home table were dedicated under the saint of hospitality, St. Martha. Other saints represented were St. Eligius of Noyan, the patron saint of agriculture workers who was featured at the farm table with loads of rock and rental of farm machinery as donated items. St. Isidore of Seville — the patron saint of computers — was at the table with the donated electronics while St. Margaret of Scotland, the patron saint of fashion, presided over the clothing, necklaces, boots and sunglasses items.