Wynot's Kendra Pinkelman laughed when she said she felt like an outsider. Pinkelman is a member of the Blue Devils' Class D state-championship 4x100-meter relay team along with Kinslee Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck and Krystal Sudbeck.
The reason Pinkelman would feel like an outsider is that the other three members of the quartet are all cousins of one another. The Sudbecks are first cousins, while Heimes is a second cousin to both of them.
Three of those Wynot runners — Heimes, Pinkelman and Myrah Sudbeck — are also members of the state championship 4x400-meter relay team along with Karley Heimes.
In case you're wondering, the Heimes girls are not related.
FRIENDLY RIVALRY
Charlie Schroeder of Wynot and Gabe Escalante of Winside had been duking it out in the 400-meter dash all season. The two finished third and first in the D-3 District Championships on May 12 and even occupied the top two spots in the third heat of the preliminaries.
In the end, it was Schroeder who had the last laugh.
The junior from Wynot finished second in the finals and set a new personal record with a time of 52.01. Escalante finished third with 52.03.
“It did give me a little extra motivation,” Schroeder said about facing Escalante. “But I respect him and he respects me and we’re good buds.”
Escalante also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a 22.99.