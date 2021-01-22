Pajamas: They’re not just for sleeping anymore. Since the coronavirus has been in full swing, sales of pajamas have risen a gazillion-fold.
OK, you caught me. That’s hyperbole, but not too far off the mark. Pajama sales have increased astronomically. I keep seeing the number “143%” on the internet — with people staying at home all day and having no need for their regular work wardrobes. The name of the game is comfort, and what’s more comfy than wearing a pair of pajamas all day long?
So, finally, I am trendy — although I was trendy long before all-day PJ sessions became a trend.
Wearing pajamas 24/7 is a great way to deal with snow days and sick days and “me” days and just-feeling-blah days.
But pajamas are not just for slow, do-nothing sorts of days. In fact, one of the main reasons that I have worn pajamas all day on a number of different days is efficiency in industriousness.
Laugh if you want, but it’s the truth.
When I have a lot to do, I get up early and get going. Like, right away. I basically roll out of bed and start in on whatever tasks I have lined up for the day. Changing out of my pajamas into “regular” clothes is just one of those things that gets in the way of “getting right to it.”
And when I need to do more physical tasks right before I have other events planned, such as cleaning house before company comes or painting trim in a room before I have to go to town, it seems silly and wasteful and needlessly laundry-inducing to change into clothes for those tasks when I will then need to change into other clothes for whatever activity I have scheduled next.
My approach does have a few glitches, though.
Shortly after my husband and I got married, I woke up early on the morning that I was hosting a home décor party in my house and dove right in to a mad frenzy of dusting and vacuuming. I didn’t change out of my PJs because after cleaning I planned to shower and put on fresh clothes.
At about 10 a.m., a couple of hours before the party was scheduled to begin, one of my sisters-in-law stopped by to see if I needed help with anything. When she saw me in my pajamas, she was a little bit shocked and exclaimed, “You’re STILL in your pajamas?”
I was embarrassed because it made me look slothful, but my reasoning certainly made sense to me.
Fast-forward to a couple of days ago, when I got busy in the morning and worked all day on this and that and just never found time to find something other than sleepwear to wear. So, I was outside in my pajamas, sawing a paint roller cover to fit a smaller roller, when my friend drove in.
On this particular day, although I was wearing pajamas and pajamas are now trendy, I can’t claim to be trendy because my pajamas were not the cute, new numbers you see in ads where friends are curled up on couches drinking hot chocolate together. No, if PJs had a shelf life, mine would have been way past their expiration date. And then there was my hair. In those aforementioned ads, the people wearing pajamas are freshly make-upped and coiffed. Me? Not so much.
Fortunately, you won’t see me featured on Instagram because my friend is too good a friend to do that to me — and also because, as she pointed out, she is not on Instagram.
