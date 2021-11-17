Victor Hugo published his well-known novel about a deformed bell ringer in 1831. I own a Barnes and Noble Classics edition published in 2004. In it, there is a biography about Hugo in which I learned that the writer was so beloved that two million people joined his funeral procession through the streets of Paris. That simply boggles the mind to imagine such a thing.
I also learned that when Hugo married Adele Foucher, his brother, Eugene, had a permanent psychotic breakdown because Eugene was in love with her, too. I suspect that Hugo used that breakdown as the impetus for the extreme psychological breakdown of a central character in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
That character is the archdeacon, Claude Frollo. Anyone who has watched the Disney movie version of this novel will remember the creepy scene in which Frollo watches Esmeralda dance, and he sings the song “Hellfire.” Personally, I will never be able to watch that movie again now that I’ve read the novel. What he puts the poor gypsy girl through simply because he can’t control his inner demons is absolutely atrocious. Also, in the novel, Frollo is thirty-six years old to Esmeralda’s mere sixteen years of age. I don’t know why Disney chose to animate this story, to be quite honest.
In that animated version, Captain Phoebus is portrayed quite heroically. Nothing could be further from the truth in the novel. The only hero, the only man with a solid moral compass in the entire array of male characters, is Quasimodo, yet he is loved by no one because of his severe deformity and exterior ugliness.
The hunchback and the young gypsy are inextricably bound together from childhood until the bitter end of their young lives. When Esmeralda was one year old, a band of gypsies stole her from her mother and left the four-year-old Quasimodo in her place. The grief-stricken mother left him in a box for foundlings and then holed herself up in a small cell for penitents in the hopes that her daughter would be restored to her. A crowd of people initially wanted to kill the boy because of his deformities, but Frollo adopted the youth and set him to a life of being the bell ringer of Notre Dame. Frollo did this because, at that time, he bore a sense of fraternal love for his much younger brother who he was raising after their parents’ deaths. That brother, Jehan, never amounts to anything and suffers an ugly fate the same night that all the other main characters suffer their horrible fates.
It’s that word “fate” that led Hugo to write this novel. He saw it carved upon the walls in Notre Dame, written in Greek, one day during a visit to the cathedral. The word stayed with him, and a famous novel sprang from it. The fate of everyone in the story comes to an end on the same night, and they all hinge upon misguided love. Most die, but Phoebus doesn’t; he suffers a fate worse than death — Phoebus “. . . also came to a tragic end: he married.”
This novel is very tragic, yet it contains a lot of humor, too, as evidenced in that quote. Hugo also interjects treatises on historical elements, architecture, and even how the printing press was considered to be a horrible invention that would ruin everything. He puts so much into this novel that one reading does not suffice to take it all in; nor does one small column suffice to give it the credit it deserves. Read the book and judge for yourself.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg