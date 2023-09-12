The Norfolk Airport Authority Board of Directors met on Monday night in its regularly scheduled session to address a number of issues.
Here are a few of the items discussed during the session.
Airport improvement project
A public hearing was held regarding the airport’s planned terminal expansion and runway renovation. While no one from the public attended the meeting or addressed the board, members briefly discussed the expansion and possibilities for obtaining needed funding for the project.
The airport’s proposed new terminal facility will come with a price tag of just over $6 million, which will be primarily funded through the issuance of taxpayers bonds and through airport authority funds.
Runway improvements will run close to $13 million; however, 90% of that bill will be covered through reimbursements from the Federal Aviation Administration.
On Monday, board members agreed to continue working toward getting the design of the terminal building finalized.
Projected 2023-24 budget
Airport accountant Amy Sisson provided an overview of the authority’s budget for the upcoming year. Sisson explained that the proposed budget included expected expenses of $5.3 million against receipts of just $4.9 million, leaving a budgetary shortfall of $333,000, which will be covered from airport cash reserves.
Airport officials had asked the city to increase their tax levy contribution for the upcoming year; however, city council members elected to leave the city’s contribution to the airport the same at just over $800,000.
Following the impact of the upcoming budget, the airport will be left with cash reserves of $1.2 million.
Attorney advises against legal action
Airport authority attorney Mark Fitzgerald addressed the board and advised against taking legal action against the owners of the former Barnstormers Bar and Grill. Barnstormers rented the restaurant facility at the old airport terminal building; however, when the restaurant closed, more than $13,000 was left in unpaid rent, fees and interest. Board members had asked Fitzgerald if he would advise them on the possibility of taking the former restaurant tenant to court to get the debt paid.
Fitzgerald explained that the lease on the old restaurant was actually in the name of Z2A Inc., a Nebraska corporation that had dissolved in 2020. Fitzgerald said he had researched the assets of Z2A and Barnstormers, as well as their owners, and found that there would be no benefit to the authority to bring legal action against them. Board members agreed with Fitzgerald’s recommendation.
Discussion of regional airport
Board chairman Dan Geary discussed the possibility of the airport’s designation changing from a municipal airport to a regional one, which could mean a reduction in the city’s financial obligation to the airport and more funding from the county.
During discussions, board members agreed that while becoming a regional airport, as opposed to a municipal one, was interesting, they had many questions about the specifics of the switch.
Geary said he had heard that some city council members were in favor of the change in designation, although the discussions were only preliminary. This discussion follows airport visits from several city council members who were able to meet with airport general manager Eli Mackie and tour airport facilities.
Board members Geary, Grayson Frohberg and Doris Kingsbury were present for the meeting, while members Randy Neuharth and Mark Davis were absent.
Three staff persons, two advisers, Fitzgerald and City of Norfolk public works director Steven Rames also attended the meeting.
The meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes. The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m.