Major decisions await Carter Nelson.
The Ainsworth junior has his choice of football scholarships to accept from the elite programs around the country. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder plays just about everywhere on the field for the eight-man Bulldogs, but he’s projected as a four-star tight end in college and is ranked as the top recruit from the state in the Class of 2024.
The offers have poured in from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and many more.
But before Nelson decides where his football skills will take him for college, he also has decisions to make for his spring sports season.
Nelson is just as diverse in track and field as he is in football, so there are big decisions for him to make along with his coach — his father, Jake — before the Class C, District 5 meet on Thursday, May 11, at West Holt High School.
He has been mixing and matching events at meets so far this season. And he hasn’t even attempted the one event where he shares the Class C state record and state meet record — the high jump.
"I've been mixing them,” Nelson said. “I haven't high jumped yet this year because my ankle is still a little bummed, but I still have about eight events I can do."
Last year, Nelson tied the Class C state record of 7 feet at the O’Neill invite. He shares it with Josh Long — Norfolk High’s girls track and field coach — who cleared that height in 1994 for Arapahoe.
Nelson and Battle Creek’s Landon Olson both cleared 6-10 to break the Class C state meet record last May.
But, for now, patience is required for Nelson concerning the high jump.
"It's mostly wait-and-see, but hopefully it is soon,” he said.
Nelson can be found in the area’s season chart in the pole vault (third), discus (fourth) and shot put (seventh).
While the O’Neill invite provided the high of tying a state record last year, that meet was a tougher day for Nelson this time around.
He finished second in three events — the pole vault, 100-meter dash and 4x100 relay. It was the type of day a majority of high school track and field athletes would love to have, but it was subpar for him. He repeatedly needed three tries to clear the bar in the pole vault, and he didn’t make the finals in his last event, the discus.
"I had probably the worst day of my high school career,” Nelson said. “That pretty much sums it up. I threw 70 feet under my PR in the discus and had the slowest time in the 100 that I've ever had."
But Nelson is determined to turn the rare negative for him in athletics into a positive.
"I'll use it as a little bit of motivation,” he said. “It's all I can do with it. I want to improve. That's all I can do."
Balancing the recruiting process, track season and academics along with everything else that goes on in a teenager’s life can be a challenge.
"It's definitely difficult,” Nelson said. “It's a blessing to be able to do this but, at the same time, it's more than you think it would be. You never know until you're put into that spot."
A strong support system is helping him navigate the process.
"I get help from friends,” he said. “They're really the ones who remind you who you are and who you are meant to be."
Nelson took a family trip during Easter break that few athletes get to experience. He took unofficial visits to many of the Southeastern Conference’s football powerhouses — Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss.
"They were good (visits). I definitely had a great time,” Nelson said. “I'm going to get out to a couple of those schools again, for sure."
He expects the recruiting process to last for several more months.
"I'm hoping (to decide) either before the season this year or midway through football season,” Nelson said.
And, before that, there’s the matter of what track and field events to focus on qualifying for Omaha.
CHART LEADERS
With the Norfolk Classic one week away, it’s time for area athletes to secure their spots among the top track and field performers in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Defending Class C shot put champion Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic surged to the top of the chart in that event last week after throwing a meet record 61-2 at the O’Neill invite. Three of the top five throws in the state come from the area between Pieper, Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir and Stanton’s Barrett Wilke.
The O’Neill invite was a good day for Knights. John Claussen recorded an area-best 13-8 in the pole vault after Pieper’s big throw.
Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer took sole possession of the school record in the long jump by going 23-8.5. That leads the state by 8.5 inches and is just 2 inches short of the area’s all-time record of 23-10.5, set by O’Neill St. Mary’s John Kersenbrock in 2009.
Pender’s Brody Krusemark took the area lead in the 200 from Battle Creek’s Caleb Brauer. Brauer still sits atop the 100, just .01 seconds ahead of Krusemark.
Already leading the 1,600, Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa moved atop the chart in the 800, becoming the first area boy to get under two minutes this season by recording a 1:59.31. Ochoa has one of the four fastest times in the state in those two events as well as the 3,200.
Elkhorn Valley now owns the area lead in the 4x800. Waylon Warneke, Brendyn Ollendick, Mavrick Hagemann and Dawson Hansen went 8:36.09, nearly three seconds faster than previous leader Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek 179-0
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 163-6
Dawson Raabe, Pierce 163-3
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 161-9
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 160-1
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 157-3
Samuel Zazueta, Norfolk 153-8
Jackson Bos, Norfolk 147-3
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988 62-10
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 61-2
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek. 59-8½
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig. 56-6
Barrett Wilke, Stanton 55-9
Jackson Bos, Norfolk 53-5¼
Grant Seagren, Oakland-Craig 52-3½
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 52-1½
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek 51-4
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022 7-0
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 6-5
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 6-4½
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 6-4
Spencer Hille, Plainview 6-4
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 6-4
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 6-2
Kaden Hunt, Winside 6-1
Multiple athletes tied at 6-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011 15-3
John Claussen, Norfolk Catholic. 13-8
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer 13-6
Matthew Johnson, Creighton 13-6
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 13-2
Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic 12-8
Brendyn Luna, Norfolk 12-8
Devon Schultz, Wisner-Pilger 12-7
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central 12-6
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 12-6
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009 23-10½
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 23-8½
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 21-10
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 21-9½
Nate Decker, Elkhorn Valley 21-0¼
Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle. 20-11½
Bennett Meyer, West Point-Beemer 20-10½
Spencer Hille, Plainview 20-10
Tyler Diediker, O’Neill 20-7¼
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997 47-5½
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer 43-1¾
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 43-1¼
James Fogelman, Boone Central 43-1
LJ McNeill, Oakland-Craig 42-11½
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 42-10
Cameron Borgman, Norfolk Catholic 42-7
Cameron Korth, Battle Creek 42-1
Reece Williams, Tekamah-Herman 42-0
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 10.30
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 10.87
Brody Krusemark, Pender 10.88
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 10.94
Luke Klabanes, West Holt 11.03
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 11.13
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 11.18
Jake Daniels, Boone Central. 11.24
Elliott Nottleman, Bancroft-Rosalie 11.26
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015 21.30
Brody Krusemark, Pender 22.39
Caleb Brauer, Battle Creek 22.49
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 22.57
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 22.70
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 22.94
Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie 22.98
Carter Janssen, Norfolk Catholic 23.03
Treven Weddle, West Point-Beemer 23.20
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 52.22
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 52.27
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 52.42
Asher McCart, West Holt 52.68
Parker Clausen, Battle Creek 52.79
Layne Warrior, Bloomfield 52.96
Lincoln Konrad, West Holt 53.32
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF 53.40
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 1:55.50
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 1:59.31
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:01.06
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:03.05
Addison Smith, Wausa 2:03.46
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 2:04.14
Mason Hagan, North Central 2:04.37
Alex Christo, Boone Central 2:05.21
Brendyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley 2:05.95
1,600
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk, 2023 4:18.77
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 4:18.77
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:20.07
Brody Taylor, Ponca 4:47.48
Addison Smith, Wausa 4:48.42
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 4:51.56
Drew Martin, West Holt 4:51.81
Kyler Mosel, Plainview 4:51.96
Brier Cerny, North Bend Central 4:52.80
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022 9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9:16.97
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 9:29.38
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 10:27.38
Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic 10:38.80
Jaxon Kilmurry, Battle Creek 10:43.20
Grant Springer, Valentine 10:43.47
Brody Taylor, Ponca 10:43.69
Ryan Anderson, Wakefield 10:48.78
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 14.12
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 14.65
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14.70
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 14.98
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 15.10
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 15.65
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 15.88
Cael Johnson, Wakefield 15.91
Addison Croghan, Pierce 16.00
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 38.20
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 40.76
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge............................41.11
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................41.12
Kanyon Talton,Norfolk Catholic. 41.14
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 41.39
Cael Johnson, Wakefield 41.69
Kaden Hunt, Winside 41.79
Spencer Hille, Plainview 41.80
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994 42.60
Battle Creek 44.19
(Jaxon Mettler, Will Hamer, Jackson Ricchio, Caleb Brauer)
Norfolk Catholic 44.51
Stanton 44.56
Norfolk 44.73
Boone Central 44.75
West Point-Beemer 44.96
West Holt 45.06
Pierce 45.16
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:33.10
(Thomas Roberts, Jaxon Lipker, Jaden Hagemann, Jackson Roberts)
Battle Creek 3:33.13
West Holt 3:35.88
Elkhorn Valley 3:38.07
Norfolk Catholic 3:38.47
Pierce 3:39.55
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:40.01
West Point-Beemer 3:40.40
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Elkhorn Valley. 8:36.09
(Waylon Warneke, Brendyn Ollendick, Mavrick Hagemann, Dawson Hansen)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:39.03
West Holt 8:41.68
Battle Creek 8:41.76
Wausa 8:43.55
Osmond 8:51.00
Wynot 8:51.06
Valentine 8:58.18
