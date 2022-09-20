There hasn’t been a lot of football success in Ainsworth over the years.
The Bulldogs haven’t had a winning season since at least 2000. In their history, they’ve made the playoffs in just three seasons, losing in the first round each time. They lost by 28 points in 1980, 32 in 1992 and 36 in 2018, concluding a 3-6 finish.
In 2022, however, they’re on the cusp of history.
Ainsworth has won its first four games of the season. It’s the first time since 1991 that the Bulldogs have gotten off to such a hot start. Back then, they were playing 11-man football.
You could see something different in the team as early as summer when, in workouts and team camps, third-year coach Jessi Owen noticed a level of preparation incomparable to years past.
“There was not a steady rise,” he said. “It was a huge jump in the way we prepared this summer, what the boys were doing and the message that our captains and our leaders were bringing day to day.”
When Owen first took over ahead of the 2020 season, he wanted the Bulldogs to be all about attitude and effort. Whatever the task may be, he wants the team to go about it to the best of its ability and take the right approach.
“Even last year, we went 1-7,” he said. “But every game, I felt like our boys prepared hard and learned to have a passion and love for the game.”
The fruits of their labor are now ripening in a season that’s already seen them win more games (four) than in the last three years (three) combined.
The team has gotten to where it is thanks in large part to a great collection of athletes. On this team, none are better than Carter Nelson. The 6 foot-5, 210-pound junior receiver leads the team with 14 catches for 290 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 209 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 182 yards and five touchdowns.
Nelson has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.
Traegan McNally’s gotten the majority of snaps at quarterback, throwing for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. Morgan Kinney serves as the top running back. Defensively, Reagan and Owen Blumenstock have played a big role, recording five tackles for loss each.
Another key contributor is someone playing high school football for the first time. Junior Trey Appelt comes in at 6-4, 200 and has caught six passes for 114 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he leads Ainsworth with eight tackles for loss, two of which are sacks.
“If you watched him, you wouldn’t believe that he hadn’t been playing football his whole life,” Owen said of Appelt. “The kid has instincts.”
All of the above listed are just a few examples of a skill preached throughout the team — speed. The coaching staff has harped on getting faster since the summer and, even as the season has continued, has continued to strive for improvement.
“We run (40-yard dashes) once a week and time them,” Owen said. “When we time our 40s each week, we put a piece of tape on their helmet that says their 40 time. So that way, all week long, everybody knows where they’re at and the boys compete with it.
“We have 29 kids on the roster right now. I think last Monday we had seven kids that ran a sub-5 40.”
With a win on Thursday at Chambers/Wheeler Central, Ainsworth will clinch its first winning season in more than 20 years with three games remaining.
The accomplishment will certainly be noteworthy in Owen’s eyes, but right now, the Bulldogs are caught in the moment with more goals still ahead.
“We’re going to look back at the end of the year and talk about it. For now, we’re going to stick with the message of ‘one game at a time’ with our boys, and that’s how we prep each week,” Owen said. “Just one at a week and this time we’ve got Chambers/Wheeler Central.”
RATINGS
Much like last week, there are some changes. This time it’s more along the lines of reshuffling than one going in for another. Those that moved down aren’t going down because of any shortcomings on their part, but more so because of how tight things are getting at the top.
We see this in Class D1, where Stanton and Clarkson/Leigh jump previously No. 1 Neligh-Oakdale. The Mustangs and Patriots are not only undefeated, but are showing a kind of toughness that I haven’t seen as much of from the Warriors just yet. Plainview, Wakefield and Homer, all 3-1, also are garnering consideration.
In Class D2, I still think Wynot can compete with a lot of teams, but Wausa is off to such a hot start that I can't keep it off this week’s rankings. It replaces Wynot and jumps Elgin Public/Pope John, which haven't beaten common opponents (Chambers/Wheeler Central and Creighton) as handily as the Vikings have. The Blue Devils join Humphrey St. Francis and O’Neill St. Mary’s as a team garnering consideration.
Class C remains unchanged, but a team under consideration, Oakland-Craig, could work its way back in with a win this week as it travels to face Hartington Cedar Catholic. I’ve also got my eye on Valentine.
CLASS C
Pierce ran for a season-high 435 yards as a team in a 57-35 win over Omaha Roncalli Catholic. Keenan Valverde led the charge with 202 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He also had a 29-yard touchdown catch. Abram Scholting threw four touchdowns.
Everything the Bluejays wanted to do coming in, they pretty much did. The run game looked great, they started off with good field position on most drives, they won the line of scrimmage and, outside of one tip-drill interception, they hung on to the football. They’ll travel to face Wayne this week.
Norfolk Catholic took care of its business last Friday, beating Louisville 49-7. It took the Knights just 13 plays to put up 42 points and 239 yards. The only touchdown allowed came on a kickoff return in the third quarter.
With each game, more and more Knights are contributing to the cause. This time it was fullback Kanyon Talton scoring three touchdowns on as many touches and Mason Timmerman returning an interception for a touchdown. It’s great to be able to build this kind of depth as the season goes on. Norfolk Catholic hits the road this week to face Atkinson West Holt.
Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 48-7. The Trojans have allowed just 24 points in their first four games and just two touchdowns. Not once have they allowed more than eight points.
The Trojans have looked sharp in their first half of games and have done so with new contributors. Now comes their biggest test of the year so far — a home tilt with Oakland-Craig.
Battle Creek bounced back from its first loss of the year with a 35-0 win over Centennial in Utica. Trent Uhlir had 12 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the Braves ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns.
This win was essential for the Fightin’ River to get back on track. However, I still don’t see a ton of “pop” in that offense. Quarterback Jaxon Mettler has still yet to throw for 100 yards in a game and has no touchdowns to two interceptions. It was fine on Friday but, at some point, he, or whoever the QB is, will need to step up. Battle Creek hosts Ponca on Friday.
Boone Central handed Douglas County West its first loss of the season in dominant fashion, beating the Falcons 41-6. Caden Stokes and Jackson Roberts each had a tackle for loss and led the team with eight and seven total tackles, respectively.
The defense has taken strides for the Cardinals, who went from allowing 55 points in their first two games to just 16 in their last two. Its performance will be a big key for a team looking to make another deep playoff run. Boone Central will face West Point-Beemer on the road next.
CLASS D
Stanton defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60-14. Becker Pohlman ran for 200 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. It’s his second straight game with at least 200 yards.
Pohlman is really emerging as the workhorse (pun intended) for an offense that now averages 298 rushing yards per game. It’s a great formula for a Mustangs team that’s looking better and better each week and will travel to face Lyons-Decatur Northeast on Friday.
Clarkson/Leigh began district play with a 54-26 win over Shelby-Rising City. The Patriots called 41 run plays to just two passing plays. On the ground, they ran for 220 yards and five touchdowns as a team.
The red and blue’s heavy run formula continues to do wonders for them and they are now off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2015. This team not only has a great collection of athletes, but also an identity thanks to guys you can lean on like Kyle Kasik on offense and Drew Beeson on defense. Clarkson/Leigh hosts Twin River on Friday.
Neligh-Oakdale won its third straight game on Friday, beating Elkhorn Valley 50-30. Aiden Kuester completed 18 of 33 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns while running for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Bryson Gadeken and Chase Furstenau had 185 and 138 yards receiving, respectively.
Kuester’s contributions to the Warriors obviously stand out, but both Gadeken and Furstenau are really coming into their own as go-to options on the perimeter for the two-time Super Six and Elite 8 quarterback. The maroon and white travel to face Plainview this week.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge came out on top in a battle of undefeated teams, beating Homer 46-13. Sutton Ehlers had 16 total tackles and 12 solo tackles. Quarterback Dylan Taylor completed eight of his nine throws for a career-best 200 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 12 times for a career-high 135 yards and two touchdowns.
This is the first 4-0 start in program history. The defense allows just 17 points a game and new offensive contributors like Taylor are getting better every week. The Bears have reached the second round of the D1 playoffs each of the past two years, but this year, they’ve shown that they have the tools to possibly do more than that. They’ll host Crofton on Friday.
Wisner-Pilger moves to 3-1 on the year after a 44-32 win at Pender. The Gators held the Pendragons to 288 yards of total offense and Quinton Heineman to a season-low 45 receiving yards.
The backfield trio of Walker Ott, August Scholting and Hunter Palmer has the Gators in a great spot halfway through the season. Let’s see how it holds up as they continue into district play. Wisner-Pilger hosts Bancroft-Rosalie this coming week.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge kept moving right along on Friday, beating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66-6. The Jaguars ran for 354 yards and seven touchdowns as a team and even threw for a touchdown. Aandy and Oscar Dominguez each had a tackle for loss.
The black and green have outscored their first four opponents 228-54, allowing no more than 20 points in a game and scoring no less than 50 thus far. This marks their 17th straight win dating back to last season. Howells-Dodge travels to Brainard to face East Butler on Friday.
Bloomfield took down Osmond 44-6. Wiley Ziegler had 11 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Jeannoutot and Casey Jeannoutot led the defense with 12 and eight total tackles, respectively, and had two and three tackles for loss.
There was a lot of talk about what the offense was capable of in Bloomfield coming into the season, and it’s fair when you look at the skill position players they have. However, this defense is looking better and better. The Bees allow just 11 points a game and haven't allowed more than 16 in a game thus far. Bloomfield hosts Randolph on Friday.
Wausa makes its 2022 Class D2 ratings debut after a 34-0 thumping of Creighton. Josh Wattier ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Jaxon Claussen chipped in with 184 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Wattier, Tug Dawson and Cashe Carlson combined for 48 of the team’s 78 total tackles.
These juniors and seniors have been the team’s biggest contributors since 2020, and it looks as though things are really clicking. They’ve already matched their win total from a year ago, and it’ll be interesting to see how their district, which also includes Bloomfield and 3-1 Wynot, will play out over the next few weeks. The Vikings host Osmond this coming week.
Elgin Public/Pope John defeated Chambers/Wheeler Central 47-20. Paiton Hoefer completed each of his three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a team-best 132 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.
The Wolfpack haven’t been necessarily dominating teams the way that many expected them to going into the season. Perhaps it’s much like 2021, where we saw them play their best football at the end of the year. At any rate, it’s worth keeping an eye on. They’ll travel to Spencer to play Boyd County next.
Ainsworth continued its undefeated season with a 62-0 shutout of Niobrara/Verdigre. Morgan Kinney had nine carries for a season-high 175 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Appelt and Owen Blumenstock each had three tackles for loss.
In regard to pure athleticism, you could make the argument that the Bulldogs have the best in Northeast and North Central Nebraska for eight-man football. From here, it’s a matter of that athleticism and more coming through against the creme de la creme. The Bulldogs take on Chambers/Wheeler Central on Thursday.