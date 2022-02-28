The Ainsworth boys basketball team came up short in its bid for a state tournament berth.
The Bulldogs fell 67-52 to Lourdes Central Catholic of Nebraska City in the D1-3 district final on Monday evening at Norfolk High.
The Knights boasted an all-senior starting lineup, with three of those seniors — Blake Miller (25 points), Zachary Tesarek (21) and Beau Lee (16) — combining for 62 of the team’s 67-point total.
“I always say that these seniors have been playing basketball together since they were in diapers,” Central Catholic coach Trevor Krenk said. “They understand each other’s skills and weaknesses, and they just feed off each other. We’ve got a special group here.”
The Knights’ ability to score from beyond the 3-point arc was evident from the beginning of the game, as Central Catholic made five 3s in the first quarter. The barrage, which included 3s from the team’s three leading scorers, turned a period that consisted of a tie at 4-4 and three lead exchanges into an 18-13 Knights lead at the quarter’s end.
Central Catholic steadily increased its lead throughout the game, despite Ainsworth’s defensive adjustments from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man and even a gimmick defense that assigned a player to guard Miller while the other four played zone.
The Knights took a 31-25 lead into the halftime break, then led 50-39 after three quarters by answering each threat Ainsworth mounted.
When the Bulldogs’ Caleb Allen buried a transition 3 from the corner late in the second period to cut the deficit to 27-24, for example, Miller responded by scoring back-to-back baskets to return the lead to seven at intermission.
Likewise, Ainsworth closed to within three points four times in the third quarter, but each time the Knights scored on the ensuing possession or consecutive possessions.
Drives by Joseph Kearney and Miller countered field goals by the Bulldogs’ Traegan McNally and Cash Reynolds early in the third. Moments later, a Tesarek 3 reestablished a 40-34 lead after consecutive baskets by McNally, then Central Catholic’s Lee negated Carter Nelson’s 3-point play with a basket inside to maintain a 42-37 advantage.
Ainsworth’s final threat to the Knights’ lead came late in the third when McNally cut that five-point lead to three with a pull-up jumper from the wing, but Miller finished the period with a 3-point play, a basket from the block and a deep 3 from the point following a sideline inbounds play with four seconds left to create a 50-39 lead.
“We just did our job out there. We shot it a lot better than we have,” Krenk said. “This last month we’ve seen a lot of zone, but our shots weren’t falling. We were glad to see that happen tonight.”
The Knights made half of their 48 field goal attempts, which also included half of 16 3-point tries.
Central Catholic put the finishing touches on its win in the final period, extending its lead into the mid-teens throughout the quarter before reserves from both teams finished the final minute of the game.
The Knights improve to 15-10 on the season, the results of a schedule that included Class B Bennington, along with several prominent C1 and D1 squads. The Knights also lost two of their three games in the Pioneer Conference tournament.
“People look at that (schedule) and wonder why, when we’re a D1 school, but it prepares us for the tough teams that we play in D1,” Krenk said.
Krenk, who is in his second year as head coach at Central Catholic, said the Knights’ state tournament history includes a three-peat in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“These seniors were middle school-age water boys for those teams, so they’re happy to be going back to Lincoln finally,” Krenk said.
Ainsworth, which ends its season at 17-9, was led in scoring by sophomores McNally (18 points) and Nelson (14).
“We didn’t shoot as well, and they shot lights out,” Bulldogs coach Jake Nelson said. “I’ve got to give it to (Central Catholic). They just outplayed us in every phase.”
Ainsworth shot just under 45% from the field (22 of 49) but made just 5 of 16 3-point attempts (31%).
“They’re senior-loaded, and it showed up tonight,” Nelson said. “We’ve got some seniors, and those seniors were great leaders for us and hopefully helped us get something started. But we play three sophomores, so this experience will help them. It’s the first time we’ve been in a situation like this.”
D1-3 BOYS DISTRICT FINAL
Lourdes Central Catholic 18 13 19 17 — 67
Ainsworth 13 11 15 13 — 52
LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC (15-10): Blake Miller 10-19 1-1 25, Beau Lee 4-11 7-8 16, Joseph Kearney 1-4 0-0 2, Zachary Tesarek 8-11 2-3 21, William Funke 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 24-48 11-14 67.
AINSWORTH (17-9): Caleb Allen 3-7 0-0 8, Cash Reynolds 3-8 0-1 6, Benjamin Barrow 2-4 0-0 4, Traegan McNally 8-14 18, Carter Nelson 5-8 3-5 14, Trey Appelt 1-8 0-0 2. Totals: 22-49 3-6 52.