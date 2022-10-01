AINSWORTH - Upstart Ainsworth came storming back on perennial power, Elgin Public/Pope John to come away with a thrilling 52-44 win over the Wolfpack here in front of a large crowd in the stands and probably just as many circling the field in vehicles.
After EPPJ opened the game with a 24-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes, the Bulldogs began a comeback that will be talked about for some time.
The Wolfpack would take advantage of a couple of Ainsworth miscues in the first half to take a 34-16 lead into the intermission, but the second half belonged to the Bulldogs.
"I looked the kids in the eye at halftime and told them we just need to believe, we were just fine," second-year head coach, Jessi Owen said. "I just knew we had it in us to get back in the game."
And his team believed.
Carter Nelson, who had a monster game to say the least, took his team in the second half and brought them back from the 34-16 deficit beginning with the opening drive which Nelson eventually cashed in on a 39-yard scoring play on the ground, part of a 142-yard afternoon rushing.
"We knew coming into this game, Carter Nelson was something pretty special, " EPPJ coach Greg Wemhoff said. "But they are much more than one player - they have some good players."
After an Owen Blumenstock conversion run, just 47 seconds into the quarter Ainsworth had narrowed the lead to 36-22.
"Our line and other players played great today," Nelson said. "I had plenty of time when I was throwing the ball and plenty holes when I ran it - they were the best."
Just over seven minutes later, Nelson was in the end zone again, this time from nine yards away to make it 36-28.
Paiton Hoefer stemmed the tide at least temporarily on a 62-yard scoring play through the air for the Wolfpack and after Cale Kinney blasted in for the conversion, EPPJ extended the lead to 44-28 with just over three minutes left in the third.
Still in the third, the Bulldogs started a drive at their own 15 and went on an 11-play drive including three Nelson runs and eight passes wich ended with a Nelson five-yard toss to Traegan McNally with 41 seconds left to make it a one score game heading into the final quarter, 44-38.
The Bulldog defense stiffened to open the fourth and turned the ball over on downs at the Ainsworth 14 when the offense got back to work.
Another long drive turned into another touchdown pass from Nelson to McNally and after Nelson ran in the conversion, the comeback was complete, 44-44.
Ainsworth forced a punt on EPPJ's ensuing drive and took over the ball at their own three with 3:42 left on the clock.
Without being reduntant, the Bulldogs went on another lengthy drive which ended with a Nelson to McNally aerial from the 18 and a Nelson conversion run gave Ainsworth its first lead of the game and making the final score.
The Wolfpack's final effort ended with a Nelson interception with 55 seconds left on the clock and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.
The loss may have been very expensive for EPPJ as running back Jack Wemhoff, who accumulated over 100 yards in his time on the field and scored a couple of touchdowns, left the game in the second quarter with appeared to be a serious leg injury.
In addition, Hoefer, the starting quarterback left the game in the third quarter with what appeared to be a dislocated elbow.
"That was really tough for us," Coach Wemhoff said. "We'll have to get back and see just how serious things are with them both."
"I felt really bad about the injuries to their guys," Owen said. "You always hate to see that - I was really proud of the way we fought back, but that was just unfortunate."
EPPJ (5-1) 16 20 8 0 - 44
AINS (6-0) 0 14 22 16 - 52
FIRST QUARTER
EPPJ: Jack Wemhoff 4 rush, Wemhoff run, 8:52.
EPPJ: Wemhoff 48 run, Cale Kinney run, 4:10.
SECOND QUARTER
EPPJ: Dylon Luecking 77 pass from Paiton Hoefer, Wemhoff run, 9:19.
AINS: Traegan McNally 65 run, Ethan Fernau pass from Carter Nelson, 9:05.
EPPJ: Kinney 12 rub, run failed, 5:27.
EPPJ: Blake Henn recovered fumble in the end zone, pass failed, 4:34.
AINS: Owen Blumenstock 57 pass from Nelson, pass failed, 3:56.
THIRD QUARTER
AINS: Nelson 39 run, Blumenstock run, 11:13.
AINS: Nelson 9 run, run failed 4:04.
EPPJ: Henn 62 pass from Hoefer, Kinney run, 3:20.
AINS: McNally 19 pass from Nelson, McNally pass from Nelson, :41.
FOURTH QUARTER
AINS: McNally 7 pass from Nelson, Nelson run, 5:41.
AINS. McNally 18 pass from Nelson, Nelson run, 1:15.