Hartington Cedar Catholic deployed aggressive serving, along with a combination of big swings by senior Laney Kathol and sophomore Melayna McGregor, to derail Norfolk Catholic in the Class D1-4 subdistrict final on Tuesday evening.
The Trojans, seeded second in the subdistrict, battled top-seed Norfolk Catholic play after play in every set and answered each of the Knights’ runs, ultimately coming out on top 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22.
The victory places Cedar Catholic in a district championship on Saturday, but fortunately for Norfolk Catholic, its position at the top of the power point standings means that the Knights still will have a spot in the finals as a wild-card entry.
“You would never know we missed 15 serves yesterday (in a semifinal win over Wausa),” Trojans coach Denae Buss said. “(Tonight) we were hitting spots and making people dive on the floor (attempting returns). We just have a really solid group of servers.”
Cedar Catholic totaled eight service errors in the match and recorded just five ace serves, but the location and power of the Trojans’ serves often affected Norfolk Catholic’s passing and hindered the Knights’ attack.
Kathol — who returned to the court for the first time in Monday’s opening match following an ankle injury that kept her out of action in the Mid-State Conference tournament — led by example right from the first set.
The senior powered eight kills — including two straight that established and then broke a 21-21 tie — sparking a final push to the Trojans’ 25-21 first-set victory that ended with an ace serve by libero Katy Jones.
Norfolk Catholic responded immediately, using two aces by Saylor Fischer and kills by Channatee Robles and Sidonia Wattier to garner a 4-0 lead in the second set, but three kills by Kathol and another by sophomore Lauren Bernecker allowed Cedar Catholic to tie the set at 5-5.
The teams then traded runs — the first by the Knights featuring two kills by Wattier and another by Addison Corr, before the Trojans’ McGregor powered three consecutive kills from the left side to tie the set at 11-11.
Norfolk Catholic secured the lead when two of Robles’ match-high 24 kills sandwiched a joust at the net won by Kenzie Janssen and, as the all-out effort of both teams produced several errors, the Knights finished off a 25-20 win in the second set.
The Trojans broke away from a 5-5 tie in the third set on three kills by McGregor, two by Kathol and a pair of blocks by Jozie Becker to lead 16-12. However, a kill by Aubrey Barnes and two by Corr promptly brought Norfolk Catholic back to within 16-15.
Three more McGregor kills, followed by three from Kathol, brought Cedar Catholic’s lead to 23-21, and a Knights’ service error and attack error ended the Trojans’ 25-21 win in the set and also resulted in a 2-1 lead in the match.
In the fourth set, Cedar Catholic once again took control following seven tie scores — the last at 12-12 — beginning with a Kathol kill and benefiting from a pair of Norfolk Catholic attack errors to lead 16-12.
Despite the Knights closing to within a single point on three occasions, Cedar Catholic maintained its lead as both teams powered their way down the stretch.
Ultimately, six kills by the Trojans — three by McGregor and one each from Bernecker, Lexi Eickhoff and Kathol — and no errors countered the six kills by Norfolk Catholic — three by Robles, one apiece from Corr, Morgan Miller and Wattier.
But an attack error and a service error by the Knights made the difference in the 25-22 set win and finalized Cedar Catholic’s 3-1 match victory.
Kathol, a Wayne State verbal commit, finished with 27 kills, but McGregor — whom Buss said has gained confidence during Kathol’s recent absence — had just one kill in the first set but totaled 14 kills in the match.
“Last week, not having Laney, Melayna really stepped up and had 18 and 19 kills in our last two games,” Buss said. “So, she just came around and has been playing fearless, too. That has really strengthened our team to have two outsides that can put the ball down.
“The contributions of our other players — they’re just all special players — and when you put them all together, they’re a great team,” she said. “We really have a good team atmosphere, a lot of selfless girls who step up every day.”
Kathol echoed her coach’s sentiments about the Trojans’ play, especially the group’s aggressiveness and the contributions of her teammates.
“I’m just so excited with how we came out right away. We just really played together. Our team chemistry was great,” Kathol said. “We fixed some of the things that we struggled with last night, and we were just aggressive all the way around. It was good volleyball.
“Melayna stepped up major during conference when I was out. She played super smart. The rest of our girls — they just knew their roles, and they accomplished them, so I’m just super proud of them.”
In contrast, Norfolk Catholic coach Michael Bellar said she was disappointed with “the way we showed up” but expects the Knights to respond to the opportunity to continue their season.
“I don’t think we were ready to go,” Bellar said. “I could tell in warm-ups, the energy we were showing — they were just a whole different team. We knew it was going to be a big game, but we were not ready to go.
“From here on it’s game by game. We’ve got to be ready to play every game.”