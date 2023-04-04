Aggressive hitting leads Northeast past DMACC

The Northeast Community College baseball team used two big innings and an improved pitching performance to beat the Des Moines Area Community College Bears 20-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field.
Heading into the bottom of the first, the Hawks (23-8, 7-3) already found themselves down 2-0. Taylor Gill led off the frame, worked a full count and drew a walk.
Rusty Wortman and Harrison Taubert followed up with back-to-back one-run triples on back-to-back pitches to tie the game at two. Kaden Young then roped a single into left field to give Northeast the lead.
Thomas Shakespeare drove in another run on a sac fly, then Cade Grevengoed drove in two more on a single, making it 6-2 after the first.
The RBI single was the beginning of a great day at the dish for Grevengoed. The freshman shortstop drove in a team-high five runs on three hits, one of which was a home run.
“I feel like we were all just seeing the ball really well,” he said of his team’s hitting performance. “Hitting fastballs. Hitting mistake pitches.”
Grevengoed grounded into a fielder's choice in the bottom of the third to drive in another run.
Des Moines Area got back on the board following a one-run double by Gage Franck and a one-run single by Mitchell Cummins that made it 7-4. Gill led off the bottom half with a home run over the right field wall.
Jackson Horn scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth, then Grevengoed cracked a pitch over the left field fence to make it 10-4.
The bottom of the sixth saw Northeast double its run total up to that point.
Jaicee Foster brought a run in for the Bears in the top of the seventh, but Oliver Ward struck out the next batter to end the game.
In the eyes of coach Marcus Clapp, Northeast’s success at the dish, especially in the big first and sixth innings, came from being aggressive. Part of that is something that carried over from a weekend series win over Kirkwood, rated No. 14 in the NJCAA DII rankings.
“If our approach is good and we hunt fastballs, we can handle anybody,” he said. “It kind of started this weekend with the confidence and we kept it going today and we hunted fastballs and I thought we spread the ball all over the field today.”
Franck took the first pitch of the game and cracked a single into center field. Two batters later, Brodie Kresser knocked a double, putting runners on second and third with nobody out.
Reed Stallman drove in the game’s first run with a sac fly, then Jaylen Ziegler drove in another run on a single. That was the only damage that starting pitcher Nick Vilims would allow in the frame, as he got the next batter to ground into a fielder’s choice.
Vilims would settle in following the rough start, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out four over four innings and earning the win.
This was the first action that the redshirt freshman had seen in a while, as he had been dealing with an injury. As a result, getting back into the groove took some time.
“He’s been hurt for three weeks. That’s the first time he’s thrown in about three and a half weeks,” Clapp said. “I think it was a little bit of jitters. Just getting back out there and getting a feel for it again and he settled in good.”
Northeast returns to action on Friday, when it travels to Creston, Iowa for a doubleheader with Southwestern Community College. It will be a part of a three-game series with the finale on Saturday.
Des Moines Area 200 200 1 — 5 12 5
Northeast 601 12 10 X — 20 17 2
WP: Nick Vilims. LP: Cooper Smith. 2B: (NE) Rusty Wortman; (DMA) Gage Franck, Brodie Kessler, Cy Patterson. 3B: (NE) Harrison Taubert, Wortman. HR: (NE) Taylor Gill, Cade Grevengoed.