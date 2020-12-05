NDN logo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Commissioners will elect a vice-chairperson

— Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider recommendation of an amendment to the Fountain Point redevelopment area plan.

— Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider a zoning change on properties at 4910, 5000 and 5002 W. Benjamin Ave.

— Commissioners will hold a public hearing consider a zoning change on a property located a half-mile north of South Airport Road and west of South Highway 81.  

— Commissioners will consider recommending the final plat of Hy-Vee Second Subdivision.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

+6
Top-ranked CWC struggles but finally tops Summerland

Top-ranked CWC struggles but finally tops Summerland

EWING - Chambers/Wheeler Central coach Laurel O'Malley knows where some members of her team plan to spend part of their weekend. "I heard them say they were going to go home and work on free throws tomorrow, even though it's Saturday,' " she said. "But, I said, 'That's what you need to do if…

Suddenly, time for a fresh start

Suddenly, time for a fresh start

If you’re reading this, then you’re reading a column I did not think I’d write at this point in my life. But maybe I just didn’t realize it.

+2
Norfolk Catholic boys win, girls lose season openers

Norfolk Catholic boys win, girls lose season openers

Norfolk Catholic's boys opened the 2020-21 campaign by shooting better than 50 percent from the field and scoring 45 second-half points in a 73-54 victory over visiting Omaha Gross Catholic on Thursday at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.