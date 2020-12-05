The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Commissioners will elect a vice-chairperson
— Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider recommendation of an amendment to the Fountain Point redevelopment area plan.
— Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider a zoning change on properties at 4910, 5000 and 5002 W. Benjamin Ave.
— Commissioners will hold a public hearing consider a zoning change on a property located a half-mile north of South Airport Road and west of South Highway 81.
— Commissioners will consider recommending the final plat of Hy-Vee Second Subdivision.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.