LINCOLN — When the final buzzer of the final game of the boys state basketball tournament sounded, the Nebraska School Activities Association brought an end to the winter sports season, having crowed champions for both genders and every class in every fall and winter sport for the 2020-21 school year.
That sounds simple, but it wasn't. Not by a long shot. In fact, there were times, particularly in August and December, when speculation abounded that completing the seasons safely might not be possible.
After all, the NSAA was forced to cancel the 2020 spring sports season. A number of pundits, including Omaha Public Schools officials, felt the fall 2020 season should not happen.
"We were cautiously optimistic when this all started that we could get to this point," NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said.
Dolliver, a former Stanton High School and Wayne State star, ran both the girls and boys state basketball tournaments.
"I think the thing in our minds was, 'Are kids going to be in school?' and if kids were going to be in school, they were going to successfully and safely attend classes in person, we felt good about the opportunity to have extracurricular activities," he said.
The NSAA worked with state and regional public health experts, set guidelines, made recommendations, then trusted the schools' administrators, coaches and players to create safe environments for the athletes and spectators.
"Our governing body, the NFHS (National Federation of High Schools) announced some guidelines for every activity to follow and with things we were allowed to do here in Nebraska, we kind of came up with a plan to get activities played," Dolliver said.
The fall season ran as scheduled with everyone except the seven Omaha public schools.
To be sure, there were postponed and canceled contests, but the schools worked around them and in October and November, the NSAA crowned champions in boys tennis, girls golf, softball, cross country, volleyball and football.
By late November and early December, the situation looked more dire than in the fall. Larger numbers of positive COVID tests across the state had some speculating that the winter sports season should be either canceled or moved to a later start date.
But the NSAA, working with public health departments and schools, came up with mandates and recommendations more stringent than those released in the fall.
"I can't commend our schools enough on the job they did to get us through the fall and now through the winter to get us to this point," Dolliver said. "They put in a lot of protocols. The schools deserve a lot of credit in getting us here because of what they did."
Just as during the fall, some games and meets were canceled or postponed, but participants were rewarded with full seasons and champions were crowned at state tournaments in Omaha (wrestling) and Lincoln (bowling, swimming and basketball).
The NSAA adjusted state tournaments by spreading them out over more days. Arenas were emptied after each game or session so workers could spray disinfectant in the seating areas in preparation for the next contests.
The NSAA even allowed for expanded numbers of spectators, cheerleaders, dance teams and student sections at the state basketball tournament games, but no pep bands.
Just the same, the state championship experience over the past two weekends in Lincoln seemed about as normal as possible in the COVID-19 era.
"The schools have been tremendous, and it is exciting to be here," Dolliver said. "A year ago, it was pretty deflating walking into this building (Pinnacle Bank Arena) on opening day and having no fans in the stands and to be able to be back here this year and have the excitement and the energy, not only for the players but for the communities that are here, we couldn't be happier to be given the opportunity to do this, and it's exciting."
Here's a tip of the hat to the NSAA, its board, administrators, workers, the member schools, their administrators, teachers, coaches and athletes for achieving full championship seasons in the 2020-21 fall and winter sports.
Undoubtedly, all of those groups now have their focus on the spring sports season as we all look forward to May when the NSAA crowns champions in track and field, boys golf, girls tennis, baseball and soccer.
And when the 2021 state volleyball tournament rolls around this fall, let's hope for the return of the pep bands.