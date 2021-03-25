Sometimes states like Nebraska are viewed by other states as behind others.
Health crazes, clothing styles and new technology tend to be popular on the coasts and in certain trendy states before they spread to the rural areas.
When it comes to Nebraska agriculture, however, the Cornhusker state doesn’t take a back seat to anyone.
“Nebraska ag receipts are more than New York, Florida and Colorado combined,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts during a press conference on Monday to kick off National Ag Week and Nebraska Ag Week from March 21-27.
The week helps to celebrate the farmers and ranchers in Nebraska and the U.S. who are dedicating their lives to feeding the world, as well as the businesses that support them.
President Donald Trump sometimes was criticized for his tough trade as he tried to level the playing field for American products, especially agriculture. It sometimes resulted in American farm products getting slapped with more tariffs.
Ricketts said President Joe Biden’s administration is new yet, so he has not had a chance yet to work with him on trade policy. Ricketts said he also has not been able to go on trade missions for about a year because of pandemic restrictions.
“It’s been difficult for us to promote Nebraska ag products overseas,” Ricketts said. “I think that has been a challenge to everyone.”
Despite the challenges, Nebraska has been able to have increased exports in corn, soybeans and wheat in the past year, and the state looks forward to continuing to expand that, he said.
“With regard to President Biden’s tough stance on China, I think that tough stance is an appropriate thing to do given their track record on a number of things,” Ricketts said. “That also points to the trade agreement that we have with China that the Trump administration negotiated. That in part is helping to contribute to the increase in soybean exports and the corn exports and so forth. I think we need to continue to work on opening up markets for our producers here at home.”
While trade missions still aren’t possible, Ricketts said they have been able to have virtual meetings with foreign embassies to help educate about the opportunities that are possible. Malaysia was the most recent example, Ricketts said.
Most Nebraskans are aware that agriculture is central to the state’s economy and way of life. Given how prominent it is, should the state invest more in the Nebraska Food for Health Center at the University of Nebraska?
Ricketts said the way it works, the state gives the appropriation to the University of Nebraska, which then decides how it wants to split up the funds among the programs.
“Obviously, the University of Nebraska plays a big role in doing the research that helps us to come up with new products,” Ricketts said.
As an example, Ricketts said when he was part of a trade mission that went to Japan, there was a Japanese company interested in egg whites.
The University of Nebraska started to do research for that company, which not only helped to expand the knowledge about and footprint of NU, but also helped to get more investment in the United States.
“There’s a lot of opportunities where the University of Nebraska has helped our overall position of helping to export more of what we do,” Ricketts said, “and to be able to get back more investment from overseas as well.”
Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said the state has such a diversity of agricultural products, from cattle and corn to sugar beet and potatoes.
Wellman said the ag department appreciates the opportunities that consumers have to make their own choices. But it also is important to note that livestock consumes much of the grain production.
With corn, for example, 30% of the corn in the state is fed to livestock. And 90% of the soybean meal that is produced is fed to livestock, including dairy and beef cattle, hogs and poultry.
“One thing about our exports and some of the work that President Trump did, if you take a look at the top six export markets here — Japan, Mexico, China, South Korea, Canada and the European Union — President Trump worked on trade deals with all six of those countries,” Wellman said. “Nebraska has improved our footprint because of those deals.”
President Trump was also able to lift the quota rate that the European Union had on beef. That enabled Nebraska to export 60% of all the beef to the EU, Wellman said.
It is anticipated that President Biden will continue that work to expand the trade deals to benefit Nebraska producers, he said.