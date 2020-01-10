COLERIDGE — “It’s like one more nail in the coffin.”
That’s how Coleridge resident Jackie Burbach described losing the local newspaper.
Residents of the small Cedar County community were shocked when they opened the Jan. 2, 2020, weekly edition of the Coleridge Blade and read the front page headline, “Final Issue.”
The Blade was 131 years old, having been a part of the Coleridge community as a source for news, student achievements, marriages, deaths and births.
Burbach staffed the Northeast Nebraska Insurance office in Coleridge.
“It’s so sad,” Burbach said. “When it closed, it’s like they took a part of our heart.”
Coleridge, which has a population of about 475 residents, lost its high school to a consolidation with Laurel-Concord. Whenever another business closes its door, they are anxious.
“We had no idea this would happen,” Mary Biltoft said. Biltoft is the branch president of Coleridge’s bank, Security Bank. “I wish there would have been some discussion or a town hall meeting.”
Biltoft said in recent years, readers were encouraged to subscribe to The Blade online. She didn’t receive a printed copy. If she had known, she would have kept the subscription. She knew there were several elderly residents who were not able to read the paper online, and now there’s no paper to read at all.
“I really feel if we knew the subscriptions were that low, the community would have rallied and sold more subscriptions just to keep it open or even paid a higher subscription rate,” Biltoft said. “Will the adjacent newspapers care as much about Coleridge’s local news as we did?”
The newspaper earned statewide recognition with a coveted Sweepstakes award under the guidance of Vince Viergutz in the 1950s.
Bob Yost purchased the newspaper from Viergutz and operated it for more than 40 years before selling it to Rhonda Leapley.
Leapley later announced her intention to shut the newspaper down if a buyer could not be found.
The Northeast Nebraska News Company purchased the Blade from Leapley in 2006 and immediately installed Coleridge native Alisha Stone as office manager.
Over the years it became more and more difficult to find employees to work in the Coleridge office, so Northeast Neb. News Company employees from Randolph and Hartington began staffing the office. The Coleridge office was closed for good in 2016 and the Blade was then published out of the Hartington office.
Burbach also expressed concern for many former residents and family members who moved away and kept up with hometown news by having a subscription to The Blade.
Her 90-year-old uncle in Kansas was dismayed to find out he lost his weekly connection to family news back home.
Rob Dump and Peggy Year, owners of the Coleridge Blade and several area newspapers, said the number of subscriptions had dropped below 300, which is what is needed for the postal permit. The couple purchased the Blade in 2006 and staffed the Coleridge office until 2016.
“We have agonized over this for quite awhile, now,” Dump said. “We really hate to see a town lose its newspaper, but it’s simply at the point where we have no choice.”
Residents were accustomed to seeing former Blade owner Bob Yost, around 80 years old, covering the town happenings with photos for the Hartington office to use in the local paper.
Unfortunately, what happened in Coleridge isn’t unusual. The newspaper industry is battling a changing industry. The Neligh and Orchard newspapers, for example, have also been merged into a single publication.
Part of it involves younger readers not as inclined to subscribe to the print product, although some younger readers subscribe to digital, which brings in less revenue.
Dump compared owning a newspaper to owning a farm. When the couple invested in the Cedar County News 28 years ago, it was enough. But just like fewer and fewer farmers dot the countryside in Cedar County by buying more small farms, they found they had to keep buying more small newspapers so it was enough to operate. But eventually those small papers were not profitable and, economically, closure was necessary.
“We are a small community, and we take care of each other,” Burbach said. “This was very disheartening, and we are hurt and disappointed.”
All current Coleridge Blade subscribers will now have their subscriptions switched over to the Laurel Advocate.
Both the Laurel Advocate and Cedar County News will now begin carrying more Coleridge news. Coleridge history will now be printed in the Laurel Advocate.
