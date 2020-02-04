HARTINGTON — With 6.1 seconds left, Norfolk Catholic had a chance to pull off a stunner in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament.
Ben Hammond was fouled on an off-balance 3-point attempt and made two of his three free throws to put the Knights within 55-53 of third-seeded Wayne. It was a long shot — Norfolk Catholic would need a steal and a basket in those final seconds — but a chance nonetheless.
Instead, the Blue Devils quickly weaved the ball down the court, and Cody Rogers put the exclamation point on the contest with a layup for the final 57-53 margin.
“I told the kids in the locker room, I said, 'You're in the final four, and that should be a good feeling. ... Over half the conference isn't in your position. I understand you're a little disappointed in how you played, but a win's a win, and you get to play Friday,'” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said.
On a night in which the Blue Devils struggled somewhat from the field, making 36 percent (20 of 55) of their field goals, it was Tyrus Eischeid who came through big-time. The 6-foot-4 senior finished with game highs of 29 points, including all 10 of his free-throw attempts, and 11 rebounds. Shea Sweetland joined him in double figures with 10 points as Wayne qualified for Friday's conference semifinals.
“Tyrus really carried us tonight,” coach Sweetland said. “He had a great game.”
The number that might describe the game best was 23 — as in, a whopping 23 ties or lead changes throughout the game. The only double-digit lead came when Wayne scored 10 straight points for a 12-2 lead just 3:20 into the game.
“We knew they (Norfolk Catholic) were going to give their all in this game,” Eischeid said. “It wasn't going to be easy, and we escaped with a good win.”
Needless to say, the rematch was much more nerve-wracking than the teams' first meeting, a 78-57 victory for Wayne on Jan. 9.
Despite the setback, it was another sign of encouragement for Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer.
“We just executed the game plan,” he said. “The boys did everything that they were asked. We were disciplined. We were in the spots that we needed to be. We switched up defenses, which is something that we wanted to do, and our boys did everything they could in that.”
Hammond was a rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Norfolk Catholic, which finished nearly 41 percent (18 of 44) from the field. Mason Timmerman came off the bench for 13 points, including three first-half 3s. Alex Lammers added 11 points, including the first five of the second half to turn a 33-29 halftime deficit into a 34-33 lead.
It was the first of eight lead changes in the final 5:25 of the third quarter. There were six ties or lead changes in the fourth quarter, the final of which was two Eischeid free throws with 3:35 left.
Wayne went on to grab the game's largest lead since the first quarter when Eischeid tacked on two baskets in 58 seconds, capped by Tanner Walling connecting with Eischeid down low for a 53-47 lead that forced a Norfolk Catholic timeout with 55.8 seconds to go.
Hammond quickly scored from the block, and Timmerman put back a missed 3-point try for a bucket and a 53-51 gap coming off Wayne's missed one-and-one opportunity with 25 seconds left. Tanner Walling provided the crucial two-possession margin for Wayne with two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to set up the remaining play.
“Between him (Walling), Shea and Tyrus, any one of those three, I feel confident with them at the line at the end of the game,” Sweetland said.
EARLY ON, Wayne appeared to have picked up from where it left off the first time around. Eischeid scored back-to-back baskets off passes from Josh Lutt, who then scored off a spinning drive. Lutt then fed Shea Sweetland for a 3 for a 12-2 advantage.
“It was just all coming together, I think,” Eischeid said. “On defense, we started playing together. Everyone was giving their best effort on that end. And on offense, we were all looking for each other, being unselfish and doing the best that we could.”
Norfolk Catholic went right to work with Hammond and Timmerman drilling 3s on consecutive possessions to trim the deficit to 12-9. Eischeid answered with 4 of 4 free throws in 27 seconds, but another Timmerman 3 kept the Knights within four through a quarter.
Wayne pushed its lead back to 20-12 early in the second, but Jackson Clausen found Hammond for another 3, and a Lammers drive put Norfolk Catholic in striking distance. Sophomore Preston Burbach obliged, drilling a deep 3 off a Hammond assist to tie it with 5:01 left in the half. Burbach then gave Norfolk Catholic its first lead of the night on a driving layup on the next possession.
Sweetland answered with a 3 to regain the lead, the second of seven lead changes or ties in the final 4:01 of the second quarter.
There were seven ties or lead changes in a 1:43 stretch in the second quarter, the final of which came on Timmerman's third 3 of the half at 27 each with 2:18 left. Eischeid hit a pair of free throws, then Sweetland's steal and layup put the Blue Devils up four heading into halftime.
NC 12 17 12 12 — 53
Wayne 18 15 10 14 — 57
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (7-10): Preston Burbach 3-7 0-1 7; Alex Lammers 5-10 0-2 11; Ben Hammond 4-11 5-7 16; Nate Brungardt 0-3 0-0 0; Jackson Clausen 2-5 0-0 4; Brennen Kelley 0-1 2-2 2; Cameron Bettenhausen 0-0 0-1 0; Mason Timmerman 4-7 2-2 13. Totals: 18-44 9-15 53.
WAYNE (14-6): Josh Lutt 1-3 0-0 2; Tanner Walling 2-6 2-2 7; Cody Rogers 3-4 0-0 6; Tyrus Eischeid 9-25 10-10 29; Shea Sweetland 4-12 0-0 10; Brandon Bartos 1-4 0-1 3; Trevor DeBoer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-55 12-13 57.