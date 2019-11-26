MADISON — Someone attending the Madison County board of commissioners meeting on Monday afternoon might have been reminded of that great baseball philosopher Yogi Berra, who once observed that “it's deja vu all over again.”
Commissioners revisited a pair of issues related to construction of the proposed $8 billion Keystone XL project that had been considered during the first county board meeting in November. TC Energy is proposing to build the 1,184-mile pipeline that would take oil from Canada to terminals on the Gulf Coast, including through part of Nebraska.
Specifically, commissioners approved roads that would be used to construct the pipeline in Madison County and authorized Dick Johnson, the county’s engineer and highway superintendent, to execute driveway permits and underground utility crossing permits.
The reason commissioners revisited both those topics was because Ron Schmidt, the county board chairman, declared a conflict of interest Monday. Schmidt owns land that is on the route being proposed for Madison County.
Vice chairman Troy Uhlir took over the meeting, and Schmidt did not participate in any discussions when the pipeline was discussed Monday.
Following discussion, the two remaining commissioners — Christian Ohl and Uhlir — voted to approve both items. No information had changed since it was considered earlier this month.
Robert Latimer, a senior land representative with TC Energy, said all landowners where there has been pipeline agreements also receive a construction completion agreement. That includes an agreement for possible temporary work space usage, including a payment, he said.
The agreement calls for the terms to compensate the landowner if the temporary work space is used, he said.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said he advised Schmidt that if there could be an appearance of a possible conflict, he should declare the conflict.
“He did the right thing,” Smith said.
The agreements approved Monday not only authorize Johnson to work to secure the permits, but it requires TC Energy to keep the roads used in construction in at least as good of shape as they were before construction begins. They are the same agreements that were approved earlier.
TC Energy is planning to construct the pipeline in Montana and South Dakota in 2020. It is tentatively planned for Nebraska in 2021 but is subject to change as court challenges to it remain.