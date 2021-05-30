After 44-year search, veteran identifies soldier he helped rescue

For more than 50 years, Lee Heckman of Wisner has thought about, dreamt about and even written a book about a man he never knew — a lone, surviving crew member from a downed chopper he and his fellow soldiers rescued from the murky waters of a South Vietnam river. Today, after a search assisted by Facebook readers across the country, Sgt. Heckman has learned the identity of the man they saved from sure death in the fall of 1968.
That’s because the majority of Heckman’s platoon died in Vietnam. And like many of those who came home, Heckman has suffered from decades of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, leaving him sleepless, jumpy and reluctant to share his feelings. In spite of that, about 10 years ago, Heckman began to relate his military experiences and share letters he wrote to his girlfriend back home \h— letters of chopper crashes and a pet lemur named Agnew, Willie Peas grenades and the Ho Chi Minh Trail, peril and combat.
The result was Heckman’s book, “Letters from Lee: One Man’s Story of Vietnam.”
The process was not without stress, but he began the book, in large part, because of nightmares about the rescue mission. Lee, on his first day as an observer, covered the man’s back, firing incessantly at the enemy as the rescued soldier clung to the loach’s skids while the helicopter transported him to a place of safety.
“It was a good way to start, fishing a man out of a creek,” Heckman said.
HECKMAN VOLUNTEERED for the draft on Nov. 15, 1967. A year later, he and members of the First Cavalry Division Airmobile of the U. S. Army landed in Vietnam. He was 19 years old.
Heckman was stationed at the base camp at An Khe, a place Heckman described as a “suburb of Saigon.” He bunked down in a thatched hut with mosquito netting over the top \h— a hooch. Heckman’s slept three, plus their pet lemur Agnew. At the time he set his feet on Vietnamese soil, Americans were dying there at the rate of around 100 per week.
Heckman trained as a gunner in a light observation helicopter known as a Loach, a job Heckman describes as “flying bait.” They flew low so that the enemy would see them and fire. It was the task of a larger, more heavily-equipped attack helicopter, a Cobra, flying immediately above to go down and take care of the enemy.
“We flew to the hot spots,” Heckman said. “It was our job to get shot at and get out of there. We weren’t supposed to stick around and get in trouble. We weren’t the infantry. We were not designed to be John Wayne.”
Veterans rarely compare notes about how bad they had it in Vietnam, Heckman said, because someone always had it worse.
Worse, for Heckman, occurred only a few weeks after he arrived. In a letter home to his girlfriend, Heckman described the events of Nov. 14, 1968. “Yesterday, we ran into a little trouble and got broke in fast ... and medavaced one of our men out. I guess they put our names down for an award for going down and getting him. Their chopper was hit by an APG round and blew the rear tail about 300 meters away and then crashed into this river. The other two crew members didn’t make it.”
HECKMAN NEVER knew the name of the men who were killed or the man they rescued. Recently, after reading “Lost and Found” notices in the First Cavalry publication, “Saber,” he sent in a notice. He explained the incident, plus posted a notice on Facebook with a photo of himself standing next to his Loach. Within a week, the Facebook post had been shared, last count, 1,900 times.
He subsequently received an email from a Richard Bench. Only two helicopters were lost on Nov. 14, 1968, Bench wrote. One of them “was a B/1/9 Cavalry operation near the Song Be River near Phuoc Long. The loss was an OH-6 with crew of three shot down. … The gunner Sgt Trantam was injured but rescued.”
Now Heckman knew the name of the man for whom he’d been searching. And it sounded familiar.
An accompanying report about the incident was signed by Rick Chessen, now of Louisville, Kentucky. Chessen had left a memorium on a virtual wall about crew members Davie Michael Morris and Jerry Dwain Hill, both killed in action.
Chessen not only reported about the incident; he was there that day, in the front seat of the Cobra flying overhead. He covered the men in the Loach below while they pulled Trantam out of a tributary of the Song Be River, a location where the chopper had a better chance of cutting through the tree line while evading the steep banks of the river. The door gunner, in the back seat of the loach, pulled Trantam up by his shirt collar until he could reach the skids and hang on to affect a rescue.
CHESSEN DIDN’T recognize Heckman in the Facebook post; he remembered the chopper. For a time he had kept in touch with Trantam, a 20-year military man, then lost contact. He spoke to Trantam about the incident, but at the time neither mentioned it to Heckman.
Until now.
Heckman never knew, until contact with Cobra pilot Chessen, that Harold Trantham was the man he’d been searching for since November 1968. And that the man had shared Heckman’s hooch, sleeping only a few feet away.
Heckman’s search through old photographs and letters from Vietnam, uncovered a letter from Trantham, a process bringing back old, distressing memories.
“It’s not like looking at vacation photographs and remembering what a good time you had,” he said.
But in doing so, he’s been able to learn the identity of Sgt. Harold Trantham who died from complications from Agent Orange in 2004. He’s been able to visit with Trantham’s Louisiana family, a man his son, Harold Trantham Jr., describes as a “man of few words, hard-working and dedicated.”
“His obligation was always at the forefront,” Trantham Jr. wrote, “and I am sure that was something that was directly related to his time spent in the service.”
And for Lee Heckman, his obligation to undercover the identity of a rescued soldier has finally been resolved.