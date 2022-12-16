The suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit was charged on Friday with felony theft, and it is alleged that he embezzled nearly three quarters of $1 million from the nonprofit.
Jeffrey Stewart, 31, was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The charge is a result of an investigation conducted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into allegations that Stewart was stealing large amounts of money from the organization.
In an arrest affidavit filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office, an investigator with the sheriff’s office wrote that the investigation began after Sheriff Todd Volk had received information that Stewart was making purchases on transit credit cards that were issued for business purchases only.
Traci Jeffrey, board president of North Fork Area Transit, had made Madison County Attorney Joe Smith aware of the alleged expenditures; Smith then notified Volk.
Investigators met with Jeffrey at the transit’s headquarters in Norfolk. During the meeting, the affidavit says, Jeffrey said she had reviewed credit card statements and bank records that show purchases were made by Stewart for casinos, motels and nonbusiness airplane tickets.
Jeffrey advised that she had copies of the credit card statements that she obtained from Elkhorn Valley Bank showing the purported purchases. Jeffrey also told investigators that Stewart had the authority to write checks and make transfers on a U.S. Bank account.
The credit card alleged to have been used by Stewart was frozen on or around Sunday after the transit system board became aware of unauthorized purchases being made.
Investigators said they reviewed statements for a Visa credit card that had been issued to Stewart on April 1. Repeated purchases at casinos were made from April to Dec. 11, according to the affidavit.
Further, the U.S. Bank checking account shows multiple payments to the credit card were allegedly made by Stewart. Unauthorized purchases allegedly exceeded $740,000, investigators said.
Attached to the affidavit were checking account and credit card statements, including dozens of purchases on the Visa credit card and numerous withdrawals from the U.S. Bank checking account. Many of the purchases were worth several thousand dollars.
Stewart has allegedly been leading a lavish lifestyle, according to statements, which indicate that purchases were made at several hotels, including the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City, as well as at numerous Norfolk-area restaurants, stores, gas stations and more.
The largest expenditures in the statement list were labeled “phone payment,” including one for $14,297.76, another for $11,092.80 and a third for $6,045.35.
The county attorney’s office also filed a motion for Stewart’s arrest Friday afternoon. Judge Michael Long signed the warrant and fixed Stewart’s bond at $500,000 upon his arrest, with 10% required for his release from jail.
Earlier Friday, the Norfolk City Council voted 8-0 during an emergency meeting to pay more than $88,000 — the rest of the city’s commitment to funding the transit this fiscal year — to help meet payroll of its 70 employees.
Smith said he plans to update the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday regarding the allegations surrounding Stewart. The board has committed $750,000 in American Rescue Act Plans to the transit.
Stewart has become well-known in the community, advocating for the transit system and seeking funds to get it expanded since its inception in 2021.