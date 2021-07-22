If you have younger children with dreams of appearing on stage, the Norfolk Arts Center is offering them the spotlight.
“Adventures with Aesop” is a week-long theatre camp for children ages 5 to 9. Similar to the Norfolk Youth Theatre camp for older students, this half-day camp, dubbed Norfolk Youth Theatre, JR, will introduce your children to the world of theatre.
The production will focus on a trio of Aesop’s tales. Children will have a full theatre experience, from learning their lines to working together to make their props. The camp workshop runs Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day, culminating in two stage performances on Satruday, Aug. 7, at the Cox Theatre on Northeast Community College campus. In previous years, the JR performances were held on a smaller stage at the NAC. Performing at the Cox Theatre will provide a fuller experience for the students and allow for a larger audience. Organizer Libby McKay said that the latter part of the camp will be held at NECC to allow for stage rehearsals.
For more details or to register for the theatre camp, please contact the Norfolk Arts Center or visit their website at www.norfolkartscenter.org.
Theatre isn’t the only focus for the NAC this month. The NAC has an open call for artists to participate in the 7th Annual ‘Fork Fest on Friday, Aug. 20. ‘Fork Fest will be held at Johnson Park. Artist vendors are wanted for the artist sidewalk sale. Each artist will be allotted a 10’x10’ space. You must provide your own tables and displays, and merchandise must be original artwork.
Along with the artist sidewalk sales, ‘Fork Fest will feature live music, a food truck rumble, beer garden and other entertainment. Artists interested in participating should contact Elley at the Norfolk Arts Center.
If you missed last week’s artist reception for Randy Bacon, you still have time to visit his exhibit in the gallery. “The Road I Call Home” is on display until Thursday, Aug. 26. Be sure to check the NAC’s website for upcoming classes and art experiences, such as this Friday’s wine and paint class for adults and next week’s teen class focusing on using hatching and cross-hatching to add tonal depth to illustrations.