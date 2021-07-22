If you have younger children with dreams of appearing on stage, the Norfolk Arts Center is offering them the spotlight.

“Adventures with Aesop” is a week-long theatre camp for children ages 5 to 9. Similar to the Norfolk Youth Theatre camp for older students, this half-day camp, dubbed Norfolk Youth Theatre, JR, will introduce your children to the world of theatre.

The production will focus on a trio of Aesop’s tales. Children will have a full theatre experience, from learning their lines to working together to make their props. The camp workshop runs Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day, culminating in two stage performances on Satruday, Aug. 7, at the Cox Theatre on Northeast Community College campus. In previous years, the JR performances were held on a smaller stage at the NAC. Performing at the Cox Theatre will provide a fuller experience for the students and allow for a larger audience. Organizer Libby McKay said that the latter part of the camp will be held at NECC to allow for stage rehearsals.

For more details or to register for the theatre camp, please contact the Norfolk Arts Center or visit their website at www.norfolkartscenter.org.

Theatre isn’t the only focus for the NAC this month. The NAC has an open call for artists to participate in the 7th Annual ‘Fork Fest on Friday, Aug. 20. ‘Fork Fest will be held at Johnson Park. Artist vendors are wanted for the artist sidewalk sale. Each artist will be allotted a 10’x10’ space. You must provide your own tables and displays, and merchandise must be original artwork.

Along with the artist sidewalk sales, ‘Fork Fest will feature live music, a food truck rumble, beer garden and other entertainment. Artists interested in participating should contact Elley at the Norfolk Arts Center.

If you missed last week’s artist reception for Randy Bacon, you still have time to visit his exhibit in the gallery. “The Road I Call Home” is on display until Thursday, Aug. 26. Be sure to check the NAC’s website for upcoming classes and art experiences, such as this Friday’s wine and paint class for adults and next week’s teen class focusing on using hatching and cross-hatching to add tonal depth to illustrations.

Tags

In other news

‘Adventures with Aesop’

‘Adventures with Aesop’

If you have younger children with dreams of appearing on stage, the Norfolk Arts Center is offering them the spotlight.

Court list for July 21, 2021

Court list for July 21, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Bankruptcies for July 21, 2021

Bankruptcies for July 21, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Barn mural might not go as planned

Barn mural might not go as planned

Our college bound daughter is working on a home-based project this summer — a painting on the side of one of our barns. It’s a pretty big painting, about 10 feet tall and 10 feet wide, with a lot of detail but she has a schedule of what part of the painting she should be working on each week…

Willa Cather narrative a masterpiece

Willa Cather narrative a masterpiece

After the introduction in my Everyman’s Library edition of Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather, there is a fascinating chronology of Cather’s life juxtaposed against historical events and the literary context that was also transpiring during those years. For example, in 1903 when …