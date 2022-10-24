Nebraska is facing one of the worst droughts in years. We see the effects of this drought in our everyday lives. When driving down the highway, we see our once verdant landscape replaced with yellowing and desiccated crops and plant life. This dryness provokes hardships for the economy and agricultural industry. However, advances in farming practices and machinery provide a glimmer of hope.
The agricultural industry is facing the biggest challenge of the modern world. Agriculturalists must innovate and learn to make more for a growing population with fewer resources, like with less farm ground or, in Nebraska’s case — less water. Droughts tend to decrease livestock productivity. This situation makes yield growth increasingly arduous. Moreover, the cost of irrigation puts an immense strain on farmers.
Economically, a drought can be devastating for our state and individuals. To illustrate, during the drought in 2012, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln notes that, “Nebraska indemnities were at $544 million, with $502 million due to drought, heat and dry wind on more than 2 million acres of cropland.” The aridity we face, like in 2012, could result in disastrous economic consequences. Farmers' struggles will reflect back in their communities. Consequently, small businesses and the towns they inhabit also will face hardship.
But, what can we do to help these drought-caused issues in agriculture and in the economy? A small step would be to implement and learn about regenerative agricultural practices. Regenerative agriculture is a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming systems. One of its focuses is on managing drought risks by implementing the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and crop rotations in everyday farming operations. According to the USDA, such practices reduce soil moisture loss while also benefiting overall soil health to ultimately increase drought resistance. The utilization of drip irrigation systems and Low Energy Precision Application (LEPA) sprinklers also may help stretch limited water supplies by minimizing water runoff in fields. Enacting these practices might provide farmers with ways to lessen the impact of droughts on their industry.
Our state is facing adversity on agricultural and economical levels due to this drought. Such as the threat of decreased yields and indemnities. However, there is hope to lessen the burden of this hardship through implementing regenerative agricultural practices and drip irrigation systems. Tough times may be coming for Nebraska, but we can get through this together.