RANDOLPH — Ben Benton inherited a nearly 20-year-old project in the works when he became the city administrator here in late 2019.
If all goes as planned — and it has so far, pandemic notwithstanding — the effort to remove the town from its flood plain designation could open a world of opportunity for the southern Cedar County community.
“It’s going to help the economy,” Benton said. “It’s going to open the door for so many things.”
Randolph’s flood control project — which will remove more than 400 homes and businesses in the community from the designation — has been in the works since the turn of the century. Benton said he has seen meeting minutes dating back to 1998 discussing the issue. His predecessor introduced him to several thick files of paperwork on the topic, and he’s amassed a large collection of files on the flood plain project since he started, as well.
Randolph — which sits near the Middle Logan Creek — was designated a flood plain in the 1980s. Its location to the creek has made it susceptible to flooding multiple times in its 131-year history.
“I got a nice gift from the city library right after I started with the city on the history of Randolph. It seems like every page I turn, they’re talking about the flood of 1887 and the flood of 1911 and on and on and on,” Benton said. “It’s just something the city has lived with.”
Benton said it seemed the threat of flooding had become somewhat of an acceptable nuisance to Randolph citizens, but the flood plain designation’s effect on the city’s ability to grow is apparent in the census.
“The population here boomed in the early 1900s and then it slowly declined, and then we hit the flood plain designation and it dropped down even more,” he said.
Federally backed mortgages for homes in areas deemed a flood hazard require homeowners to carry flood insurance, which can play a deciding factor in the purchase of a home.
“Flood insurance is expensive,” Benton said.
The goal of the two-phase flood control project is to widen the creek channel, as well as remove and replace two bridges. The $13.7 million project will be completed as a result of a strong partnership between the City of Randolph, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Benton said when he began, the two-phase project was in the design stages, but he and the project manager both wanted to see dirt moved before the end of 2020.
“We not only finished the design of phase one, but we acquired all of the properties and awarded the construction bids to a contractor,” Benton said. “The big yellow toys started showing up in October, and they were digging dirt in October-November.”
The first phase is expected to wrap up by fall 2022 and the second phase in late 2023, he said. When both phases are complete, the city will reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to request a map adjustment that will remove the city from the designation.
“That opens the doors to the federally backed mortgages and renovations,” Benton said.
Meanwhile, Randolph’s city leadership is laying the groundwork for improvements and revitalization efforts to come as it partners with Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District in its strategic planning and appointment of an economic development advisory board.
“It can’t be fully realized until we’re out of the flood plain, but what that does is give us three good years to get all of our ducks in a row,” he said.