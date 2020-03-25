Adjusting to life with COVID-19

Everyone has a different COVID-19 life. Ours includes a 16-year-old Lutheran High Northeast student who pops out of bed at 7:50 a.m. to eat a quick bagel and be available on her laptop for roll call at 8 a.m.
I’ve listened to a portion of a chemistry class and dropped by during British Literature, but I am sternly prohibited from contributing. I think I could add an interesting perspective, but Maddie will have none of it.
Our college sophomore is home until fall, and since his online classes don’t start until next week, he’s been having farm construction class in the machine shed with his dad. They’ve already built a mechanical air cleaner for the shop. I think planting preparation will be starting soon. There is no limit to the farm lessons here. In fact, I ought to put Tom on Youtube.
I have been working from home for the last few years, and driving to Lincoln once a month and occasionally to cities across the state. Now I don’t go anywhere. I’m calling and emailing instead of driving.
I’ve talked to people who are just now learning what it’s like to work from home and they’re finding out the advantages (there’s aren’t as many office distractions) and the disadvantages (there are now home distractions instead.) I have a feeling when this is all over, businesses are going to find out that many of their employees can successfully work from home.
Our daughter in Lincoln probably isn’t going to be coming home soon to visit, which we don’t like. Our grandchildren and son and daughter-in-law five miles from us were coughing, so we’re waiting a few days to see them.
Our daughter in Florida was planning to visit us in mid-May, and we’re hoping that she still will be able to. Then there’s the fourth daughter who is heading home from London later this week. She’ll be quarantined in Florida a couple of weeks before coming to Nebraska, unless they cancel her flight, which has happened to some of her friends.
Everyone has their own COVID-19 story now. I read about some of them on Facebook and news shows and am blown away with how well we’re all coping with our world being turned upside down. All our days are pretty much the same now and we noted at lunch today that this is our life now.
No fraternity meals, no high school soccer games, no church services — just cleaning and cooking and eating and finding ways to entertain ourselves.