PIERCE–The Pierce High volleyball team fell just short of its goal of returning to the Nebraska High School State Volleyball Tournament for a second consecutive year.
Instead, Adams Central–a team which lost in five sets to Grand Island Central Catholic in its subdistrict final but faced the Bluejays as a wild card entry–capitalized on the play of the Scott sisters, junior outside hitter Megyn, and middle hitter Lauryn, to defeat Pierce in five sets on Saturday afternoon.
The Patriots, who will be making their third-straight trip to state after a 32-year absence, won by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, and 15-9.
“We came in, and (Pierce) hit really, really well and did some really good things; you could tell this is a super-hard environment to play in,” Adams Central fourth-year coach Libby Lollman said. “Momentum was definitely on their side that first set, but this is the third year in a row that we’ve been the underdog, traveling for a sub-state game where we’ve lost the first game and then get settled in, get in our groove and figure things out. I’m just super proud of our girls.”
But, whether it was nervousness or trying too hard, Pierce didn’t settle in right away either, committing five-straight errors to trail 5-1 before tying the score 5-5 on kills by Maggie Painter and Claudia Riggert.
Skylar Scholting served up back-to-back aces, while Riggert and Painter added two more kills to lead 9-6, but Adams Central’s Megyn Scott registered three consecutive kills from the left side in what became a “go to” weapon for the Patriots throughout the match.
The Bluejays had weapons too, however, and a pair of kills by Jaya Wachholtz, two more by setter Brielle Unseld on dump plays, as well as kills from Ciara Garcia on an over pass, Scholting from the right side and Painter from the left all propelled Pierce forward when the Patriots got to within 18-13. The balanced Bluejays maintained a lead of eight or more en route to the 25-17 first-set win on a Wachholtz tip kill.
In the second set, though, the Scott sisters each began to reveal their individual skills which made them Adams Centrals’ one-two offensive punch–Megyn’s explosive kills from the left side, and Lauryn’s well-placed tips to deep and unprotected locations on the court.
“When they do a good job, we’re really hard to beat,” Lollman said. “I”m super-proud of both of them, and I’m proud of everybody else around them, because they locked in on Lauryn. (Pierce) has some big kids over there, and we knew one of their strengths was going to be their athleticism and their blocking. They did a good job of taking Lauryn out of the game early, so she found some other ways to score for her team.”
Each of the Scott sisters provided seven points on their specialty, which Lollman said was part of the offensive plan for Pierce.
“Those things were part of our scouting report, and they executed very well,” Lollman said. “That was our game plan to attack that hard seam, but that first set we were out of system too much.”
Consequently, the Bluejays played from behind, except for ties at 17 and 19, and fell 25-23 in the second set.
Led by four Wachholtz kills, Pierce got rolling early in the third set to break away from four tie scores and forge an 8-6 lead but, once again, the Patriots refused to let the Bluejays sustain a lead–tying the score three times, the last at 11-11, before pulling away with four blocks.
Pierce kept swinging but, after closing to within 18-13 on a Wachholtz kill, the Bluejays got just one more kill–from Painter–in the set.
“At times we could have mixed up sets a little bit more–they did a great job of adjusting to our outsides that were really effective early,” Weber said. “We kept trying to hammer that (block) and break that outside hand, and even when it wasn’t there anymore we continued to push for that. Beyond that, they were just a good team–it was two good teams playing, and they happened to come out on top.”
Meanwhile, Megyn Scott recorded two kills and Lauryn contributed two deep tip plays to undefended corners of the court to provide Adams Central with set point at 24-17 and the 25-17 win on a Pierce attack error and 2-1 lead in the match.
Facing a must-win fourth set, the Bluejays had their most prolific set offensively. Pierce also had better success organizing its block, although Megyn Scott still managed five kills.
Painter and Wachholtz totaled five kills apiece and, with an 18-17 lead, the Bluejays made a run–beginning with Riggert’s slide kill, followed by three points on two kills and a block by Wachholtz, increased the advantage to 22-18.
The teams traded errors before Painter’s kills kept Pierce alive with the 25-22 win to force the critical third set.
Each team was eager to gain the early advantage in the race to 15 points, and each held the lead briefly until, four ties later, it was the Patriots that pulled away–gradually at first–but then on two more deep tips by Lauryn Scott and an ace serve by Gracie Weichman, Adams Central was up 10-5.
Unfortunately for the Bluejays, a Wachholtz kill would be the last offensive scoring of the set and, although the Patriots would commit three-straight errors to allow Pierce to climb back within 11-9, Lauryn Scott tipped deep again and followed that with an ace serve, and Megyn would tip successfully away from the Bluejays’ block for set and match point–which a Pierce attack, which landed just wide of the sideline, would provide in the 15-9 Adams Central victory.
“I think defensively they did an excellent job, the way they set up the block–they were very physical and very big,” Bluejays coach Zach Weber said. “They did a good job getting touches all night. Then, their back row was flying around all match, but that’s what good teams do and what you expect to see this time of the year.”
“Offensively, the Scott sisters are very good players–we knew that–and, as a team they have great command of their attack; Adams Central was a tough draw,” he said. “They mix up their shots and have some very deceptive and difficult to read options. I think our defense all year has had excellent eye discipline, that we’ve been picking up those balls all year long, but those two are very deceptive and made the necessary adjustments.”
Adams Central def. Pierce in five sets:
Adams Central (24-9) 17 25 25 22 15
Pierce (29-4) 25 23 17 25 9
“