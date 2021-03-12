LINCOLN — Hastings Adams Central used its length and athleticism to stymie a young Wayne team in a 52-40 victory over the Blue Devils in the Class C1 semifinals on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After knocking off ranked teams Ogallala in the district final and Kearney Catholic in the opening round of the state tournament on Wednesday, Wayne had given up the element of surprise, and it was clear from the start the Patriots were dialed in.
Wayne won the opening tip, Adams Central set up in a 1-3-1 zone and contested every Blue Devil pass and look. Wayne went a minute and five seconds without attempting a shot before turning it over.
The offensive struggles continued as the Patriots held the Blue Devils to just five first-quarter points and 12 for the first half.
“The kids played hard, they fought hard, we just dug too big of a hole," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said.
"The 1-3-1 gave us some fits. They were a little bit longer than we thought. We had trouble penetrating, getting the ball toward the middle of the floor. We kind of hung out on the outside, which is never good against that defense."
Just the same, Wayne had its chances in the first 16 minutes, but airballs and missed shots under the basket plagued the Blue Devils. "There were some shots we missed early to kind of keep it within a two-possession game," Sweetland said. "I don't think we got one offensive rebound in the first half, and they got us for a few. Take away those three or four possessions and it's a little more manageable."
Adams Central led 26-12 at halftime, but still, Sweetland said he thought his team played pretty well defensivley. "We got enough stops," he said. "The first half, just the detail things like a couple of us didn't switch on out-of-bounds plays and they got a couple of easy looks, and that's something that shouldn't happen."
Two of the Blue Devils' leading scorers — Tanner Walling and Colton Vovos — did not score in the first half, but both made baskets early in the third quarter as the Wayne offense showed signs of life.
The Blue Devils continued to battle by attacking the basket more, drawing 15 second-half Adams Central fouls and going 9 for 14 from the free throw line.
Unfortunately, three of the five misses came when Vovos was fouled in the act of shooting behind the 3-point arc. Trailing 48-33 with 2:23 to play, the senior forward had three shots and a chance to pull the Blue Devils within 12.
But he missed all three. He made up for it on the next possession by drilling a 3 from the right wing to make it a 48-36 ballgame with 1:58 to go, but Wayne could get no closer. A Vovos layup off an assist from Sedjro Agoumba in the final seconds made the final score 52-40.
Dante Boelhower paced a balanced Adams Central scoring attack with 12 points while teammate Samuel Dierks added 11.
Brandon Bartos was the only Blue Devil in double figures with 11; Daniel Judd had eight.
Adams Central improved to 26-2 and advanced to Saturday's Class C1 state championship game, where it will try to end Auburn's 60-game winning streak and prevent the unbeaten Bulldogs from achieving a three-peat.
Wayne dropped to 23-6 and was scheduled to have taken on Omaha Concordia for third place Saturday morning at 9 at Lincoln North Star.
"I told them, they still have a chance to tie the school record (in wins)," Sweetland said. "The seniors get to play another game. We're going to play some other kids that have worked hard this season, that deserve to get on the court down here.
"Obviously, you want to win the game, but it gives us the opportunity to give some other kids a taste of what it's like to be down here, and a lot of them deserve it for the things they do in practice."
Class C1 boys semifinal
Wayne 5 7 13 15 — 40
Adams Central 12 14 13 13 — 52
WAYNE (23-6): Jacob Phelps 1 0-0 3; Treyton Blecke 1 0-0 2; Brandon Bartos 3 3-3 11; Tanner Walling 1 4-6 7; Jacob Kneifl 1 0-0 2; Colton Vovos 2 2-5 7; Daniel Judd 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 9-14 40.
ADAMS CENTRAL (26-2): Tyler Slechta 2 3-7 7; Samuel Dierks 4 0-0 11; Lucas Bohlen 3 0-1 8; Paul Fago 2 1-2 6; Dante Boelhower 6 0-0 12; Cameron Foster 2 4-5 8. Totals 19 8-12 52.