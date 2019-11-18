ACTs cause much stress for high schoolers

Standardized testing has been used in America for as long as I can remember. Technically, these tests are a way to determine how smart students are compared to other students in the country. Personally, I don’t like the sound of that at all. Colleges look at ACT or SAT scores to see if students are smart enough to be accepted into their school. This puts a lot of stress on students.
Once I discovered my score on the ACT, I immediately looked up the average ACT score acceptance for the college I wanted to go to.
I became stressed because I wasn’t sure if I would get accepted into that college; however, a friend told me that students had been accepted even though their ACT score wasn’t within the standard acceptance area.
This is why I dislike standardized tests. They put a bunch of stress on students, especially once they discover that these tests are timed. As I said before, colleges view these scores.
However, they also view the students’ transcripts. The student applying to a college may not have a very high ACT or SAT score; however, their high school grades may meet the college’s criteria.
Some students, such as myself, are awful test-takers. Some students are better test-takers than others, so obviously they are going to score higher.
Tests stress me out. No matter how much I study, I still manage to forget parts of the material
I studied.
Take the ACT for example. My high school had ACT prep days; however, once the test day came all of that knowledge flew out the window. I was prepared, but the stress took over, and I didn’t score as high as I desired to.
Overall, standardized tests might reveal how much students actually understand in certain subjects; however, I believe that every student has oodles of knowledge, it just depends on how well of a test-taker they are.